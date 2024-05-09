If there’s one thing Emily Ratajkowski’s going to do, it’s hit the streets of NYC in her bra. She’s done this professionally, of course, but even off-duty, the model loves sporting bras as tops — be it tucked discreetly under an open leather jacket or as a stand-alone.

Mere days after going braless on the Met Gala steps, the model was seen out in New York City wearing the undergarment she famously shed. But despite showing some skin, the outfit was all business.

Emily’s Corporatecore ’Fit

The ensemble in question featured Ratajkowski’s go-to combo: a bra top paired with tailored bottoms. In this case, she sported a single-breasted blazer that was cinched at the waist, paired with butter yellow trousers (the color of the season, ICYMI). Both styles are from H&M’s newly-launched Studio Resort Capsule Collection.

Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images

Though Ratajkowski only wore basics, the full look is nowhere near it. This pairing is a clear indication of just how versatile wardrobe staples, like an oversized blazer and high-waisted suit pants, can be.

She Loves A Bra Top Moment

Of course, this wasn’t the first (second or third) time the My Body author has converted an undergarment into a corporate sleaze staple piece. In fact, I’d say it’s become her signature. Just a few weeks ago, Ratajkowski wore a similar look, but with the colors reversed.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Last fall, the model donned another iteration of this look, featuring a pleated skirt and matching bra top from Sandy Liang. She swapped out her beloved blazer for an oversized leather bomber and rounded out the look with Miu Miu’s Wander bag and Salomon sneakers.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Outfit repeating made stylish.