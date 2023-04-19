Whether she’s channeling Carrie Bradshaw or wearing a literal flower as a top, there’s no outfit that Emily Ratajkowski can’t turn spicy. Case in point: her latest fashion campaign for Marc Jacobs, where even though she was mostly denim-clad, the ’fits were still so saucy.

On Monday, Marc Jacobs’ official Instagram account shared its Spring 2023 Monogram campaign starring the My Body author. In one of the pics, photographed by Harley Weir, Ratajkowski posed in a saucy white bustier crop top and long white opera gloves — a look that’s giving naughty Bridgerton vibes. Styled by Danielle Emerson, Ratajkowski paired the top with a monogrammed denim skirt with frayed details, the Outline Monogram Mini Tote Bag, and the Barcode Monogram ID Chain Necklace.

The following day, Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share more photos from her campaign (she even posed in front of the posters plastered all over New York). Her carousel featured a cute little surprise: There was another campaign photo that was even spicier, in which the model went topless wearing nothing but the Monogram Denim Pant and the same white opera gloves. (Kendall Jenner starred in Jacobs’ last campaign where she also donned topless and pantsless looks.)

It’s only fitting that Ratajkowski would finally star in a Marc Jacobs campaign after making her runway debut at the designer’s Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show. She’s definitely come full circle in her modeling career.

If you want to replicate Ratajkowski’s campaign ’fits, shop them below: