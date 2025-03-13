Spring has finally started to warm things up, and Emily Ratajkowski has been taking full advantage of the season. Over the last few weeks, the supermodel has been rocking minidresses, crop tops, and flaunting major pelvic bone cleavage everywhere she goes.

Most recently, the 33-year-old ditched her clothes altogether for a campaign with Italian underwear brand Intimissimi.

EmRata’s Exposed Lace Bra

Even with a plethora of iconic ensembles to her name (remember that sparkling see-through dress from the 2024 Met Gala?), it’s the outfits that require as little clothes as possible that rank amongst EmRata’s most memorable looks.

On March 12, the model added to another entry to her ever-growing canon of naked looks with a series of pics on Instagram, in which she stripped down to her skivvies to promote Intimissimi’s latest launch: the Denise Balconette Bra.

In one photo, she poses for a selfie while donning nothing but a gold chainlink necklace and the brassiere, which boasts a scalloped trim across the top, a sheer lace design over the cups, and a V-wire detail down the center.

The bra currently retails for $59, and is available in Black and Avorio Crema.

She Wore Itty Bitty Panties, Too

The revealing bra isn’t the only piece of lingerie she modeled for the at-home photoshoot. In another snap, Ratajkowski sports a pair of the brand’s 80s-Style Lace Brazilian Briefs. The teeny tiny panties feature a stretchy lace waistband and a cheeky high-raise design that, despite its “briefs” designation, boasts more of a thong-like silhouette.

She paired the look with white calf-length socks.

She completed the look with the best accessory of all: her dog, Colombo.

The bottoms are available on the Intimissimi website for $15.

More Lingerie Looks

This isn’t the first time the My Body author has collabed with the underwear brand. In February, Ratajkowski posed in a striking sheer crimson set for Valentine’s Day.

In November 2024, the A-lister was named a U.S. ambassador for the brand, and commemorated the exciting partnership with another spicy all-black lingerie look.

Needless to say, EmRata is proof you can be stylish even without any clothes.