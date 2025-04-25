Bikini season is almost upon us, which means now is the perfect time to plan your beachside getaways and stock up on swimsuits to wear on them. And who better to draw inspiration from than Emily Ratajkowski, fashion’s foremost bikini connoisseur?

The supermodel wears swimsuits practically anywhere—on vacation, to fashion events, and in the streets and parks of New York. She loves swimwear so much that she launched her own venture, Inamorata, in 2017, lined with the tiniest, most skin-baring sets.

As you consider swimsuits for your upcoming Hot Girl Summer, let five of Ratajkowski’s slinkiest swim sets (and styling hacks) inspire your own beachy wardrobe.

Ruched Bras

Don’t underestimate the triangle bikini. Though it comes in a classic silhouette, the stringy piece is often adjustable, and you can build up coverage as needed. Case in point: Ratajkowski’s red set from early this year.

While she was on vacation in Mexico in January, the My Body author turned heads in a fiery ruby set. She manipulated her top, a regular halter-style bikini, to reveal even more skin by ruching it to make the strips narrower. (The same hack can be employed for bikini bottoms: bunch it along the string for a cheekier silhouette.) Ratajkowski paired the ruby piece with matching thong bottoms for a truly head-turning set.

In The City

Sometimes it’s not what you wear, but where you wear it. Take Ratajkowski’s sunburst-print bikini, for example. If she wore this at the beach, surrounded by other swimwear-clad folks, it would’ve been just another spicy suit. But wearing it in the streets of New York was a whole new level of daring.

The Prints Can Be Spicy, Too

Last May, Ratajkowski went meta in a teeny triangle bikini set that bore images of women showing off their thong-clad bums. She paired the butt-clad set with a bucket hat and a nameplate necklace.

The Stringiest G-String

Perhaps her most daring swimsuit yet was the G-string she wore on the cover of Milan-based publication Cap 74024. Photographed from behind by Fausto Elizalde, she posed against a window in nothing but a black G-string and a backward jacket.

Cutouts Galore

If you’re gonna wear a one-piece, do like Ratajkowski and wear one with a series of cutouts. In one of her earlier Inamorata campaigns, she posed in a strapless black suits with three big slits across the torso.

Inamorata