It’s Daisy Edgar-Jones’ world and we’re all just living in it. In the midst of her On Swift Horses press tour, the 26-year-old actor unveiled her new campaign for the Gucci Lido collection, and it’ll have you begging for a European vacay (and a second round of last year’s Brat summer aesthetic).

The latest launch from the fashion house, inspired by Italy’s coastal lidos (or outdoor swimming areas), is meant to mark a celebration of the upcoming season, “where time slows, colors deepen, and the usual pace of life gives way to something grounded yet full of possibility.” For the Jim Goldberg-shot campaign, Edgar-Jones, who has served as a global brand ambassador for Gucci since 2024, wore several looks that are equal parts breezy and vibrant — with just the right touch of spicy.

Daisy’s Fiery Bathing Suit

While posing alongside fellow actors Aliocha Schneider and David Jonsson, Edgar-Jones embodied summer chicness in a bold red swimsuit (similar styles can be found for $850) that effortlessly contoured her body while laying atop a GG cotton terry beach blanket ($590) on a boat.

In a separate shot, she wore the same one-piece with Gucci’s Horsebit striped cotton shirt ($2,100) as an open coverup. To accessorize, the Normal People alum wore a new iteration of the Gucci Jackie bag on her left shoulder.

1 / 2

So far, no release date has been provided for the accessory, but the style typically runs from $2,700 to $5,600.

Her Brat-ified ‘Fit

Who said Brat summer was over? Edgar-Jones kept the Charli XCX-inspired aesthetic alive by sporting Gucci’s iconic Flora motif three ways in a co-ord set that consisted of a floral bandana with green trim wrapped around her head, a similar bandana with spaghetti straps wrapped around her upper body, and matching bottoms.

To further complement her bratty look, she added a soon-to-be-released Gucci Eyewear style in the same lime hue.

Jim Goldberg/Gucci

This isn’t the first time Edgar-Jones has embraced this palette. In March, she attended South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, wearing a halter-neck lace bodysuit from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear show; it, too, bore Charli’s color of choice.

One More For The Road

Her final look for the shoot featured another set of co-ords, albeit in a more simple, fluid silhouette: Gucci’s white cotton poplin shirt with embroidery ($1,890) and the accompanying shorts ($1,361).

Jim Goldberg/Gucci

The pièce de résistance was her handbag: the GG Marmont in raffia, which you can currently shop for less than $3,000.