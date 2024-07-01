Whether she’s grabbing coffee in a bra that doubles as a top or walking her dog wearing a white tee, no one does casual cool quite like Emily Ratajkowski.

That said, in recent weeks, the supermodel found a way to subtly elevate her low-key style by incorporating heritage accessories. For example, she’s rocked Puma Palermos, a shoe style from the ’80s, on more than one occasion. Meanwhile, just last week, she wore Chuck Taylor All Stars, a design that dates back to 1917.

On Friday, June 27, Ratajkowski leaned into her new styling ethos while on a casual New York stroll. Though her outfit was in her typical effortless wheelhouse, her accessory was a Coach legacy bag from the ’70s with a cult following — Jennifer Lopez included.

Emily’s ’90s-Inspired Look

As much as the supermodel slays on the catwalk, some of her chicest outfits debuted on New York’s streets — last weekend’s ’fit included. The My Body author wore a gunmetal crop top with a deep cowl neckline so evocative of the ’90s.

Sticking to her nostalgic motif, Ratajkowski wore another nineties staple: a silk skirt. The midi was crafted in ivory — adding to the outfit’s minimalist sensibilities. The entire ensemble was so of the era, it looked like it could’ve come out of an episode of Friends.

Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images

She merchandised her outfit with black Western-inspired boots, a subtle cowboycore touch. In keeping with the effortless aesthetic, Ratajkowski styled her hair down and accented it with gold hoops and jet-black sunglasses.

Her Bag Costs $450

While her ’fit was decidedly ’90s-inspired, her handbag was from a different decade entirely: the ’70s. Her boxy accessory has been a Coach staple for half a century before gaining TikTok fame in 2021 for its pillowy iteration.

Ratajkowski’s structured choice — an amber hue in buttery soft leather — is a modern take on the OG archival design. The Tabby is easily a fashion girl favorite, counting Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Camila Mendes among its fans. Grab your own for a cool $450.

Another day, another slay.