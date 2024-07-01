Celebrity Style
Emily Ratajkowski Just Carried This $450 Coach Bag
She carried J.Lo’s favorite bag.
Whether she’s grabbing coffee in a bra that doubles as a top or walking her dog wearing a white tee, no one does casual cool quite like Emily Ratajkowski.
That said, in recent weeks, the supermodel found a way to subtly elevate her low-key style by incorporating heritage accessories. For example, she’s rocked Puma Palermos, a shoe style from the ’80s, on more than one occasion. Meanwhile, just last week, she wore Chuck Taylor All Stars, a design that dates back to 1917.
On Friday, June 27, Ratajkowski leaned into her new styling ethos while on a casual New York stroll. Though her outfit was in her typical effortless wheelhouse, her accessory was a Coach legacy bag from the ’70s with a cult following — Jennifer Lopez included.
Emily’s ’90s-Inspired Look
As much as the supermodel slays on the catwalk, some of her chicest outfits debuted on New York’s streets — last weekend’s ’fit included. The My Body author wore a gunmetal crop top with a deep cowl neckline so evocative of the ’90s.
Sticking to her nostalgic motif, Ratajkowski wore another nineties staple: a silk skirt. The midi was crafted in ivory — adding to the outfit’s minimalist sensibilities. The entire ensemble was so of the era, it looked like it could’ve come out of an episode of Friends.
She merchandised her outfit with black Western-inspired boots, a subtle cowboycore touch. In keeping with the effortless aesthetic, Ratajkowski styled her hair down and accented it with gold hoops and jet-black sunglasses.
Her Bag Costs $450
While her ’fit was decidedly ’90s-inspired, her handbag was from a different decade entirely: the ’70s. Her boxy accessory has been a Coach staple for half a century before gaining TikTok fame in 2021 for its pillowy iteration.
Ratajkowski’s structured choice — an amber hue in buttery soft leather — is a modern take on the OG archival design. The Tabby is easily a fashion girl favorite, counting Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Camila Mendes among its fans. Grab your own for a cool $450.
Another day, another slay.