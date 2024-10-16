Emily Ratajkowski’s been channeling all the monochromatic vibes lately, and her latest turn was an effortless blend of chic and comfort.

In her latest street style moment, the model and actor was spotted in New York wearing a gray ribbed midi dress by H&M, which she paired with black leather boots and her signature black shades to give the look an edgy finish. Glam-wise, she kept things minimal, styling her hair straight and sleek and opting for a glossy pink lip. The event, the H&M Block Party, was hosted by model Amelia Gray in Soho, where other guests included Lucky Blue and Nara Smith.

EmRata’s Monochrome Moments

Ratajkowski has proved time and time again that gray is anything but boring. Over the past few months, she’s stepped out in a number of head-to-toe looks in the neutral shade, and has worn a ton of other monochromatic ensembles.

She attended the US Open Finals in gray co-ords from Khy, Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand, wearing a sleek stretch knotted top in steel gray ($66) and matching low-rise pants ($76).

Just a few days before that, the model and My Body author attended the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week wearing a high-waisted leather skirt and a slightly cropped sleeveless black turtleneck.

Then, back in August, she wore a jersey bodycon dress with rubber shoes and her signature black sunnies while walking her German shepherd and husky mix, Colombo. The look echoed a charcoal minidress Carrie Bradshaw wore with black aviators on Season 2 of Sex and the City.

Neutrals never looked so chic.