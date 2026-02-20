Celebrity Style
Hilary Duff Did A Lizzie McGuire Trend In A Butter Yellow Slip Dress
Well, that’s her life!
Hilary Duff dropped her first album in 10 years, which means we’ve never been so back. On Feb. 20, the actor-singer completed her grand return to music, releasing luck... or something, and putting tickets on sale for her Lucky Me Tour. Naturally, the occasion called for a major celebration, and Duff understood the assignment.
Before heading out to her album release party, Duff recreated one of her TikTok-viral sounds from her Lizzie McGuire days. “Well, that’s my life! Thank you so much for spending time with me,” she lip-synced, holding up her luck... or something vinyl. She also gave a preview of her party dress, sticking true to this era’s sultry yet sophisticated wardrobe in another lingerie-inspired ’fit.
Hilary’s Party Dress
In her social media video, Duff made lingerie look Easter-friendly. She wore a silky slip dress in a butter yellow hue, embracing one of the past year’s biggest color trends. The dress featured spaghetti straps leading to a low-cut neckline, elegant pleats at her hips, and a floor-length skirt that obscured her footwear.
Duff added just the right amount of accessories, donning a pair of party-ready silver circle earrings. Once inside, she cozied up in an oversized brown leather biker jacket, adding both warmth and rock-star edge.
Hilary’s Slip Dresses
Duff’s party dress would’ve fit right into her “Roommates” video. In the clip, she wore a similarly colored sundress with a wrap-around halter-neck collar, and an uber-short hem with a small leg slit. The dress featured geometric sheer panels along her bustier, which became see-through when rain fell down (yes, she wanted to “Come Clean”).
For her album campaign, Duff has been turning to lingerie for wardrobe inspiration — but making it elegant. She wore another slip dress for the cover of her “wine o’clock edition” vinyl, this time in ivory, with a plunging neckline and a sheer lace collar embroidered with floral motifs.
Just like her look at the album release party, Duff amped up the glamour with her outerwear and accessories, topping her dress with a luxe brown fur coat and completing the look with a gold-chained pendant necklace. You could say she’s learned how to dress... “Mature.”