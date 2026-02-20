Hilary Duff Did A Lizzie McGuire Trend In A Butter Yellow Slip Dress

Hilary Duff dropped her first album in 10 years, which means we’ve never been so back. On Feb. 20, the actor-singer completed her grand return to music, releasing luck... or something, and putting tickets on sale for her Lucky Me Tour. Naturally, the occasion called for a major celebration, and Duff understood the assignment.

Before heading out to her album release party, Duff recreated one of her TikTok-viral sounds from her Lizzie McGuire days. “Well, that’s my life! Thank you so much for spending time with me,” she lip-synced, holding up her luck... or something vinyl. She also gave a preview of her party dress, sticking true to this era’s sultry yet sophisticated wardrobe in another lingerie-inspired ’fit.

Hilary’s Party Dress

In her social media video, Duff made lingerie look Easter-friendly. She wore a silky slip dress in a butter yellow hue, embracing one of the past year’s biggest color trends. The dress featured spaghetti straps leading to a low-cut neckline, elegant pleats at her hips, and a floor-length skirt that obscured her footwear.

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Duff added just the right amount of accessories, donning a pair of party-ready silver circle earrings. Once inside, she cozied up in an oversized brown leather biker jacket, adding both warmth and rock-star edge.

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Hilary’s Slip Dresses

Duff’s party dress would’ve fit right into her “Roommates” video. In the clip, she wore a similarly colored sundress with a wrap-around halter-neck collar, and an uber-short hem with a small leg slit. The dress featured geometric sheer panels along her bustier, which became see-through when rain fell down (yes, she wanted to “Come Clean”).

YouTube / Hilary Duff

For her album campaign, Duff has been turning to lingerie for wardrobe inspiration — but making it elegant. She wore another slip dress for the cover of her “wine o’clock edition” vinyl, this time in ivory, with a plunging neckline and a sheer lace collar embroidered with floral motifs.

Hilary Duff

Just like her look at the album release party, Duff amped up the glamour with her outerwear and accessories, topping her dress with a luxe brown fur coat and completing the look with a gold-chained pendant necklace. You could say she’s learned how to dress... “Mature.”