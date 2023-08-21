With the 2024 fashion season fast approaching, style girlies are already looking ahead sartorially, setting their eyes on fall and its vast selection of trends. Emily Ratajkowski, however, is making the most out of the last few weeks of summer — in a spicy bikini, no less.

Over the weekend, the entrepreneur sported a two-piece swim set from her own swim line Inamorata. Ratajkowski reached for the classic triangle bra top (one of summer’s biggest swim trends) but went the maximalist route in a funky abstract print. The My Body author completed her saucy look with a matching thong tinted in blues, reds, oranges, and greens. She pulled the straps of her bottoms up past her waist for a retro, ’80s-inspired look.

Anyone who follows Ratajkowski knows she’s a major fan of the thong bikini. She’s worn the cheeky style countless times for her idyllic vacations. (She even used it to recreate the Y2K-style whale tail once.) So it’s absolutely on brand that her label carries several booty-flaunting options. (This particular one is completely sold out, but you can shop similar items here.)

Ratajkowski accessorized the look with a book in tow, a fitting choice for a published author. (If you’re interested in her current read, it’s Working Girl: On Selling Art and Selling Sex by Sophia Giovannitti.)

The queen of summer.