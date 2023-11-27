If you’ve been keeping up with Emma Watson’s red carpet rotation over the years, you know NSFW moments are few and far between. The actress prefers a quiet luxury-inspired mini dress or a matching suit set, but on the off chance she does go the spicier route Watson positively nails it.

One of her first (and only) takes on a sultry ensemble was for the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2010. She wore a black bra and matching panties underneath a lacy mini dress.

Since then, Watson has dabbled in the occasional plunging LBD or a semi-sheer maxi, but has never quite taken the plunge into exposed lingerie territory. Until now, that is.

Emma's Business Formal 'Fit

On Sunday, the actor attended the premiere screening of We Dare to Dream, a documentary about a refugee Olympic team who competed for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Arm in arm with humanitarian Malala Yousafzai and director of the film, Waad Al-Kateab, Watson walked the red carpet in a posh black suit.

The structured blazer — an Alexander McQueen creation — came embellished with a crystal starburst on the shoulder. It featured exaggerated shoulder pads, a fitted, single-breasted silhouette, and a plunging neckline — all details that elevated the workwear staple.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Watson kept her accents simple and elegant for the evening affair, choosing diamond studs and strappy, jeweled sandals that more than made up for her minimal accessories.

To brighten up her dark selections, Watson popped on a bright red lip — a favorite for the holiday season.

No Shirt, No Problem

Instead of completing her ensemble with the predictable button-down, Watson tapped into the celeb-approved underwear as outerwear trend by way of a black bralette.

Her peek-a-boo lingerie included a criss-cross detail, which added extra interest to the minimalist outfit.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Watson may be a saucy dressing novice, but she styled this look like an expert.