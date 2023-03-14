Many celebrities attended the elite 2023 Oscars ceremony, but some watched the event elsewhere. One such star was Emma Watson, who opted to view the event at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Watson looked radiant in a sheer black dress at her first Oscars party in five years before changing into two more outfits, one of which was a beautiful lilac lace number.

Sharing photos of the outfit on Instagram, Watson wore an off-the-shoulder lilac Fendi dress featuring a small train, which was another nod to the popular sheer trend. She and her stylist, Djuna Bel, paired the look with rose gold jewellery accented with diamonds by Pasquale Bruni and a matching purse, and Anh Co Tran styled her hair in tousled waves. The star also wore another dress designed by Christopher Esber, which featured a wavy detail across the bodice. She paired this look with point-toe stilettos.

For both outfits, Watson had subtle yet shimmering makeup by Kate Synott that made Watson look even more ethereal in both dresses. It’s been nine years since Watson attended an Oscars ceremony, but that didn’t stop her from supporting her fellow actors at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party. Held in West Hollywood Park, the star joined the likes of Donatella Versace, Brooke Shields, Maggie Rogers, and Heidi Klum to celebrate a significant milestone for John’s charity, in addition to viewing performances from the likes of Rina Sawayama.

Per Vogue, the singer revealed how much progress the foundation has given to those with AIDS. “We have saved over five million lives,” he announced. “Ending AIDS is within our grasp. Tonight not only gives an incredible evening of extraordinary talent and glamour of Hollywood’s biggest night, it also brings us together for a great cause.” By the end of the night, the Elton John AIDS Foundation had raised over $9 million (£7.4 million).