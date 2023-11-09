Kim Kardashian is no stranger to visible-underwear, Hollywood’s racy trend du jour. On Tuesday, however, she rocked the revealing style in a completely unexpected way. And spoiler alert: she positively dazzled.

Kim’s Bedazzled Look

On Tuesday, the American Horror Story star graced Swarovski’s New York flagship opening. The event, attended by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Roberts, also marked the launch of the jewelry brand’s highly-anticipated collaboration with SKIMS. Totally on theme, Kardashian arrived dripping in crystals.

Wearing a custom set designed by Swarovski creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the shapewear mogul was covered in glimmering jewels. Kardashian’s top was sleeveless with a high neckline mimicking that of a cuffed choker necklace. Though the silhouette seems simple enough, nothing about the bejeweled masterpiece was.

The piece was crafted entirely from oversized Swarovski gems linked together as a chain top. The massive, geometric stones looked nothing like the teeny, circular Swarovski crystals fashion girls have come to know.

Naturally, the item was completely see-through, fully revealing the skin-tone pasties Kardashian wore underneath. While the front offered some coverage, her back was mostly bare, save for a few rows of slinky chains, each embellished with a massive stone pendant.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the matching mini skirt boasted the same jeweled chain construction, also rendering it see-through. The entrepreneur seized the opportunity for an exposed undies moment, expertly putting her latest SKIMS collab front and center.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

She Wore Swarovski x SKIMS, OFC

For this event, her choice of undergarment was crucial and, fortunately, she didn’t miss. Like the rest of her glitzy ’fit, the SKIMS x Swarovski boxer shorts were also adorned with sparklers.

Kardashian intentionally slung her skirt low to fully expose the crystal-encrusted waistband, where both brands’ logos were spelled out in glimmering studs. A boss move.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the undies retailed for $58 on the SKIMS site, most of the items sold out in less than a day — these babies included.

The rest of the limited-edition collection includes crystal-encrusted iterations of SKIMS best-sellers, including frosted catsuits, bodysuits, and dresses, among others, as well as crystalized underpinnings and body jewelry.

Items range from $48 (for basic bras and briefs) to $1,000 for body chains made entirely of Swarovski crystals.

Kim’s Pamela Anderson Up-Do

Keeping the rest of her attire low-key, Kardashian eschewed other accessories. Her heeled sandals were barely noticeable due to their clear straps and her beauty look was noticeably subdued, incorporating more neutral tones.

Her hair was a different story, however. The SKKN founder styled her hair like a ’90s-era Pamela Anderson — her favorite hairstyle as of late. Just days prior, Kardashian rocked a similar messy bun for the CFDA Awards, with the same piece-y curtain bangs.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Safe to say, the look was just as good the second time around.