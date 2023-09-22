In August 2022, Emma Watson made her directorial debut when she directed and starred in the film campaign for Prada Paradoxe, the Italian label’s latest fragrance. Much like her love for the soft floral scent, the Harry Potter alum found another item from Prada she can’t stop reaching for: their buzzy new handbag.

On Thursday, the Beauty and the Beast star made her way to Milan Fashion Week to sit in the front row of Prada’s Spring 2024 show (alongside fellow fashionistas, like Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, and more). To attend the affair, Watson slipped into a sleek little black cocktail dress — and the resulting look was utterly timeless.

Though it seemed relatively simple at first, a closer inspection revealed luxe details at the neck and hemline. The halter neck-style dress featured made up of a gilded chain. The silver-y straps were so thin, it looked like her LBD was hanging on by a thread — an extreme take on the spaghetti strap.

It’s not the first time Watson wore something that seemed to defy gravity. In June, Watson confused and enthralled Fashion Twitter when she appeared in a Renais campaign wearing a Loewe dress that looked like it was held up by invisible strings. This dress also gave some witchy, magical vibes.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of her simplistic outfit was equally chic. Keeping her look minimal and streamlined, she accessorized with a lone, thin bracelet that was also barely visible. She then reached for a dainty black bow to accentuate her half-up, half-down hairdo.

The Little Women star further merchandised the all-black ensemble with pointed-toe pumps. The highlight of her ‘fit? Prada’s latest creation: a crescent moon-shaped handbag, the Arqué, in black. The bag debuted as part of the label’s Fall 2023 collection and retails for $2,700.

Proving she’s a big fan of the handbag, Watson carried an ivory version of the accessory the very next day. This time around, she styled it with preppy staples, reaching for a white mock turtleneck sweater and a navy blue mini skirt punctuated with gold buttons.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Peel your eyes, fashion girlies, all signs point to this being Prada’s next it bag.

Secure The Bag