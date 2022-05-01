If you’ve spent time scrolling away on TikTok, chances are that you’ve come across Swedish vegan razor brand Estrid on your feed. Since its launch in 2019 by entrepreneurial trio Amanda Westerbom, Ben Eliass and Alan Aygun, it’s been difficult to ignore the brand’s self-care messaging and campaign imagery of models embracing their body hair. The hashtag #Estrid alone, at the time of writing, has garnered over 21 million views, while one of its most viral videos showing digital creator Millie McClauy sharing a shaving hack tutorial, has reached over 18 million views.

Estrid is now one of Europe’s largest online razor brand, and after dominating the hair removal market, it is now making the leap into wellness with its sister brand, April, offering three different supplements all made from vegan ingredients. They are also free from gluten, artificial colours, and preservatives. “Estrid was created just before a global pandemic, which saw the demand for wellness products in our community soar,” says Ben Eliass, founder and CEO of Estrid. “Our goal with April is to create a new type of wellness brand, one that rewrites the rules of what a modern supplements company can and should look like.”

According to a press release, April is working closely with doctors, herbalists, and nutritionists for product development after a 2021 poll found that almost 25% of women revealed that that the vitamin market is unclear. “There’s so much shaming within wellness today. If you can’t live up to the unwritten rules, you’re not allowed to call yourself healthy,” says Helena Aru, Director at April. “At April, we want to encourage consumers to create their own wellness rules and find a daily routine that suits them. Feeling good is personal, and we believe that health and wellbeing routines should be as well.”

The brand’s offering includes Multi-Me, £14.95, a multivitamin that helps support your energy levels and cultivates a healthy immune system. It's formulated with a potent combination of vitamins, minerals, and botanicals like Lion’s Mane, Reishi Mushroom, and starflower oil to support your cognitive function and energy levels.

Glow Service, £15.95, is a must-have for beauty fans looking to treat their skin from within thanks to its ingredients selenium and zinc, which contribute to the maintenance of healthy hair and nails. It contains key ingredients such as vitamin C to help with collagen production, hyaluronic acid to help with hydration and patent-pending SkinAx2 to support the essential building blocks of the skin. Club Calm, £16.95, features clinically trialled KSM-66 Ashwagandha and Extramel with vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and magnesium, which work together to support psychological function and help relax the body and mind.

The brand also offers a subscription service for all its products, which comes with free shipping and refills in compostable pouches, so you can easily add wellness into your daily routine.