It’s time to slather on the factor 50 and crack out the socks and sandals combos: summer is officially in full swing. Just ask Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard in HBO’s hedonism-filled teen drama Euphoria. Though she’s best known for singlehandedly spearheading the twee revival on the show — favouring a peter pan collar over a leather choker — the American actor’s new link-up with adidas and ASOS gives an insight into Lexi’s Italian holiday look.

Modelling adidas’ Original Resort collab, Apatow’s shoot took place on the Italian coast-line and “follows Maude on the trip of a lifetime as she dives into la dolce vita,” according to a press release. Think: shiny green Vespa mopeds, sun loungers, and plenty of vintage-style sportswear featuring Adidas’ vintage crest from 1949.

The collection features twenty-two new pieces, with prices ranging from £28 to £68, and sizes running from UK 6–20. The vibe is slightly nautical, and the collection centres around a “nautical colour palette of red, white and blue, accented with marl grey.”

As well as vintage-style cropped t-shirts, legging-shorts, Original Resort also contains the noughties sportswear co-ords of our dreams and some super-casual vintage-style polo tops.

It’s not the first time that ASOS has partnered up with another brand for a cheeky exclusive – the online retailer previously linked up with The Simpsons for a Springfield-centric collection, and marked Pride month in 2019 with a 50-piece collection created with the LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD.

Here’s our top five picks from the ASOS x adidas collab: