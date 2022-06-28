Fashion
The 5 Best Buys From The Euphoria-Approved ASOS X Adidas Collab
With Maude Apatow as the face of the collection, it’s no wonder we’re loving the looks.
It’s time to slather on the factor 50 and crack out the socks and sandals combos: summer is officially in full swing. Just ask Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard in HBO’s hedonism-filled teen drama Euphoria. Though she’s best known for singlehandedly spearheading the twee revival on the show — favouring a peter pan collar over a leather choker — the American actor’s new link-up with adidas and ASOS gives an insight into Lexi’s Italian holiday look.
Modelling adidas’ Original Resort collab, Apatow’s shoot took place on the Italian coast-line and “follows Maude on the trip of a lifetime as she dives into la dolce vita,” according to a press release. Think: shiny green Vespa mopeds, sun loungers, and plenty of vintage-style sportswear featuring Adidas’ vintage crest from 1949.
The collection features twenty-two new pieces, with prices ranging from £28 to £68, and sizes running from UK 6–20. The vibe is slightly nautical, and the collection centres around a “nautical colour palette of red, white and blue, accented with marl grey.”
As well as vintage-style cropped t-shirts, legging-shorts, Original Resort also contains the noughties sportswear co-ords of our dreams and some super-casual vintage-style polo tops.
It’s not the first time that ASOS has partnered up with another brand for a cheeky exclusive – the online retailer previously linked up with The Simpsons for a Springfield-centric collection, and marked Pride month in 2019 with a 50-piece collection created with the LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD.
Here’s our top five picks from the ASOS x adidas collab: