This Rihanna-Approved Lipstick Will Be The It Color For Fall

With autumn on the horizon, your mind may be embracing tapestry fashion styles, or you might be wondering how to get your hands on the latest Bath & Body Works candles. But your beauty game is in for a seasonal shift as well — especially when it comes to fall 2020 lipstick colors, which are the perfect way to make a major impact on your look without too much effort.

And you'll find plenty of shades to choose from. From matte blacks, like the one worn in Beyoncé's Black is King, to the deep burgundy hue of Fenty Beauty's re-released shade Underdawg, vampy and eye-catching lipstick colors are some of the biggest trends you'll see this fall. Also expect to see lots of terracotta shades — inspired by pumpkin spice lattes — and neutrals, all of which are worthy of shelf space on your vanity.

So which lipsticks should you be shopping this season? Here are 20 ideas.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Black MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in So Noir Cool Wet N' Wild $2.99 See On Wet n' Wild Looking to Beyoncé for beauty inspiration is always a good idea. The beauty looks in her Black is King visual album are a hint of what's to come this season, and the matte black lip she wore in part of the film is a definite must-have.

2 Burgundy Stunna Lip Paint in Underdawg Fenty Beauty $25 See On Fenty Beauty This fall lipstick comes with a Rihanna stamp of approval: The matte, long-lasting burgundy hue offers opaque coverage and is part of Fenty Beauty's fall lineup.

3 Glittery Bronze Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipstick in Flesh Fatale Sephora $38 See On Sephora If you're not into full-blown metallics, this bronze terracotta Pat McGrath shade lends a creamy yet subtle glitter finish.

4 Eggplant Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic Sephora $34 See On Sephora This cool eggplant shade from Charlotte Tilbury creates a matte finish. Plus, the lippy is a Meghan Markle favorite.

5 Nude Matte Lipstick in Brand Nude Mented $18 See On Mented A nude will change depending on your skin tone, but it's a great option regardless of the season as it matches all eye looks. Mented's collection of matte lipsticks is designed to ensure that people of all skin tones can find their perfect shade.

6 Mauve Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon in Cava Bite Beauty $24 See On Bite Beauty This mauve tone is a subtle homage to '90s trends. And with a creamy consistency and matte finish, it's the best of both lipstick worlds.

7 Cinnamon Matte Lip Whip in Gingersnap Beauty Bakerie $20 See On Beauty Bakerie With a name like Gingersnap, this matte liquid lip was practically made for fall. The cinnamon-toned hue is a classic autumnal tone, and the long-lasting formula won't budge.

8 Sheer Peach Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick in Cake Glossier $18 See On Glossier For those who aren't into bold shades, a subtle peach is perfect for fall. Glossier's version creates a diffused look that wears off more subtly over time than a more vibrant lipstick.

9 Gold Gloss Shine On Lip Jelly in Magic Tower 28 $14 See On Tower 28 Fall lips don't have to be all about bold colors. This lip jelly from Tower 28 is a hybrid gloss balm that gives your lips some shine, as well as a subtle golden reflect. You can wear it alone or swipe it on top of another fall shade for a glossy and glittery look.

10 Teal Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Requiem Sephora $20 See On Sephora Speaking of color, Beyonce's beauty looks from Black is King didn't just give fans a hint that black may be a major fall 2020 lip trend — she also incorporated color. ABH's teal shade is a great option if you're looking to emulate looks like Moonchild Sanelly's from Black Is King.

12 Berry Ride or Die Lip Balm in Boss Berry e.l.f. $5 See On e.l.f. Yes, bold berry shades are in for fall, but you don't have to wear it matte. This subtle berry-hued balm lets you embrace the trend with a moisturizing formula that's only $5.

13 Plum ColourPop Ultra Blotted Lip in Cherry on Top Ulta $7 See On Ulta This formula is perfect for those who want to try a deeper shade but with a softer finish than a liquid lipstick. The lippy gives medium coverage, but its diffused finish makes deep hues like plum more wearable because it fades away softly over time and doesn't require constant reapplication.

14 Purple Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Chaka Uoma Beauty $24 See On Uoma Beauty Just because fall's often associated with wearing deeper shades doesn't mean you can't try a vibrant hue too. This one gives a pop of brightness in a matte finish but remains in the cool-toned berry family of shades that are perfect for fall.

15 Brown Suede Matt Lipstick in Downtown Beauty NYX Cosmetics $8 See On NYX Reds and oranges with brown tones are fall classics, but don't underestimate a true brown. Whether it's worn as a nude or as a bold shade depending on your skin tone, its versatility makes it ideal. NYX's version is a mid-toned brown that offers a matte yet soft and moisturizing finish.

16 Mauve Gray Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink in Huntress Target $7.99 See On Target If bolder colors are for you, try mauve gray. While summer may focus on vibrant hues like orange-corals, this gray version does the same for the cooler weather.

17 Hunter Green Liquid Lipstick in Ivy Coloured Raine $17 See On Coloured Raine Hunter green is expected to be a fall 2020 nail color trend, and the same goes for lips. The hue's dark tone gives drama, and the matte formula dries down to a smudge-resistant finish that only comes off with an oil-based remover.

18 Glossy Black Le Riot Lip Gloss in Vortex Haus Labs $18 See On Haus Labs Adding a glossy black pout into your fall rotation will add versatility to your lip looks. Not only can you wear it alone, you can also place it on top of rusty red and berry shades to give them a deeper tone.

19 Pumpkin Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Surfer's Paradise Ofra Cosmetics $20 See On Ofra Cosmetics Is it even fall if you don't have a pumpkin-hued lipstick? This option offers a bold orange shade in a matte formula that won't smudge as you sip your own PSL.