This Rihanna-Approved Lipstick Will Be The It Color For Fall

With autumn on the horizon, your mind may be embracing
tapestry fashion styles, or you might be wondering how to get your hands on the latest Bath & Body Works candles. But your beauty game is in for a seasonal shift as well — especially when it comes to fall 2020 lipstick colors, which are the perfect way to make a major impact on your look without too much effort.
And you'll find plenty of shades to choose from. From matte blacks, like the one worn in
Beyoncé's Black is King , to the deep burgundy hue of Fenty Beauty's re-released shade Underdawg, vampy and eye-catching lipstick colors are some of the biggest trends you'll see this fall. Also expect to see lots of terracotta shades — inspired by pumpkin spice lattes — and neutrals, all of which are worthy of shelf space on your vanity.
So which lipsticks should you be shopping this season? Here are 20 ideas.
Looking to Beyoncé for beauty inspiration is always a good idea. The beauty looks in her
Black is King visual album are a hint of what's to come this season, and the matte black lip she wore in part of the film is a definite must-have.
This fall lipstick comes with a Rihanna stamp of approval: The matte, long-lasting burgundy hue offers opaque coverage and is part of
Fenty Beauty's fall lineup.
If you're not into full-blown metallics, this bronze terracotta Pat McGrath shade lends a creamy yet subtle glitter finish.
This cool eggplant shade from Charlotte Tilbury creates a matte finish. Plus, the lippy is a
Meghan Markle favorite.
A nude will change depending on your skin tone, but it's a great option regardless of the season as it matches all eye looks. Mented's collection of matte lipsticks is designed to ensure that people of all skin tones can find their perfect shade.
This mauve tone is a subtle homage to '90s trends. And with a creamy consistency and matte finish, it's the best of both lipstick worlds.
With a name like Gingersnap, this matte liquid lip was practically made for fall. The cinnamon-toned hue is a classic autumnal tone, and the long-lasting formula won't budge.
For those who aren't into bold shades, a subtle peach is perfect for fall. Glossier's version creates a diffused look that wears off more subtly over time than a more vibrant lipstick.
Fall lips don't have to be all about bold colors. This lip jelly from Tower 28 is a hybrid gloss balm that gives your lips some shine, as well as a subtle golden reflect. You can wear it alone or swipe it on top of another fall shade for a glossy and glittery look.
Speaking of color, Beyonce's beauty looks from
Black is King didn't just give fans a hint that black may be a major fall 2020 lip trend — she also incorporated color. ABH's teal shade is a great option if you're looking to emulate looks like Moonchild Sanelly's from Black Is King.
Red isn't just for the holidays. The color is a year-round favorite, and this particular shade comes courtesy of Rihanna and her
Harper's Bazaar September cover.
Yes, bold berry shades are in for fall, but you don't have to wear it matte. This subtle berry-hued balm lets you embrace the trend with a moisturizing formula that's only $5.
This formula is perfect for those who want to try a deeper shade but with a softer finish than a liquid lipstick. The lippy gives medium coverage, but its diffused finish makes deep hues like plum more wearable because it fades away softly over time and doesn't require constant reapplication.
Just because fall's often associated with wearing deeper shades doesn't mean you can't try a vibrant hue too. This one gives a pop of brightness in a matte finish but remains in the cool-toned berry family of shades that are perfect for fall.
Reds and oranges with brown tones are fall classics, but don't underestimate a true brown. Whether it's worn as a nude or as a bold shade depending on your skin tone, its versatility makes it ideal. NYX's version is a mid-toned brown that offers a matte yet soft and moisturizing finish.
If bolder colors are for you, try mauve gray. While summer may focus on vibrant hues like orange-corals, this gray version does the same for the cooler weather.
Hunter green is expected to be a
fall 2020 nail color trend, and the same goes for lips. The hue's dark tone gives drama, and the matte formula dries down to a smudge-resistant finish that only comes off with an oil-based remover.
Adding a glossy black pout into your fall rotation will add versatility to your lip looks. Not only can you wear it alone, you can also place it on top of rusty red and berry shades to give them a deeper tone.
Is it even fall if you don't have a pumpkin-hued lipstick? This option offers a bold orange shade in a matte formula that won't smudge as you sip your own PSL.
Behold: ultra-precise application thanks to this product's hybrid lip pencil-meets-lipstick design. It's perfect for achieving a crisp edge for this black cherry hue, which gives pinot noir vibes wine aficionados will love.