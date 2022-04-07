Style
7 'Ugly' Shoes You Need In Your Closet ASAP
The “uglier,” the better, imo.
You know the phrase so ugly it’s cute? Applied typically to kitschy, vintage furniture or squash-faced animals, the same principle has, in the last few years, swept the fashion industry — from jewelry to shoe trends.
“Ugly” shoes, specifically, have reigned supreme over the past few years and for good reason. They are typically way more comfortable than your average shoe, while still offering that trendy aesthetic we all crave. Ever since Birkenstocks went from summer camp must-have to wardrobe staple (not to mention their Manolo Blahnik collab), there’s been an uptick in interest for footwear that is cute and comfortable.
Now, there are even more options to choose from. The reemergence of ’90s and ’00s style has not only brought polarizing clothing trends like mini skirts and low-rise jeans back in fashion, they have also thrust a shoe trend (or 9) back into the spotlight. Remember the heeled thongs of your youth? They’re now Kendall Jenner’s favorite off-duty look.
Ahead, seven pairs of ‘ugly’ shoes that are surprisingly cute.
