24 Fall Plus-Size Dresses For Every Occasion On The Docket

Between in-office meetings, brunches and breweries, and Friendsgivings all on the horizon, your Google calendar has likely become your most frequently navigated app. And with that full itinerary comes the age old question: What on earth to wear? Fortunately, the answer lies below: I found all the best fall plus-size dresses that are perfect for the busy season ahead.

No matter the occasion, I can confidently say as a professional stylist, that these fall-ready frocks will fit the bill. Here, you’ll find playful prints and mini dresses for casual get-togethers and your favorite fall activities, from pumpkin picking to cider sipping.

Finally making your grand return to the office? I’ve also curated work-appropriate dresses that’ll earn even your boss’s elusive stamp of approval. Your after-hours outfits are covered, too, with plus-size party dresses that are both seasonally appropriate and plenty festive.

Consider your seasonal wardrobe officially sorted. Scroll below to shop fall plus-size dresses, organized by event.

The Occassion: Apple-Picking & Breweries

From the apple orchard to sipping on cider afterwards, turn to these plus-size casual dresses. Some special favorites: I’m all about a shirt dress and this olive-colored style from Boxum is no exception. Style yours with a pair of western boots and an oversized bag for a killer street style moment. Also be sure to snatch up a ‘90s throwback denim dress this fall — even Meghan Markle loves the trending style.

Bustle Shop is Bustle’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Occassion: The Return To Office

Heading back to the office? Well, that calls for a wardrobe refresh. A classic black wrap dress will serve you for years to come. (Style yours with your go-to pumps or a flat boot for a more casual work setting.) A sweater dress will keep you warm when the office AC is blowing. And don’t be afraid of color: It can be better pick-me-up than that mid-afternoon cup of coffee.

The Occassion: Chilly Nights Out

Let the mulled wine flow! From a festive and fun zebra print to the ultimate little black shift dress, these plus-size party dresses are perfect for a night out. Pay special attention to the cut-out mock neck feature on this creamy dress from LIVD — it’ll help you keep warm without being too covered up. And that faux leather dress? Can you say s-e-x-y?

The Occassion: Formal Fall Gatherings

Have some formal gatherings and fall weddings on your calendar? Say no more. For an extra-fancy Friendsgiving, try this seamless sweater dress by Buxom that’s form-fitting and beautiful. Rachel Pally’s winter-white caftan is dressy yet deceivingly comfortable, and would pair nicely with a chunky closed-toe slide or even a fancy flat. One final frock worthy of a special shoutout: A maxi wrap dress in a gorg Kelly green — a trending color I’ve been seeing everywhere this season!