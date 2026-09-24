The Fendi Baguette needs no introduction, but its latest iteration is begging for an entrance — and a big one at that. Beaded in a bold zebra print, the new shoulder bag design marries a fashion icon with this year’s buzziest pattern. It’s an instant win for the safari staple’s famous fan club, with Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Elsa Hosk already diving head-first into the graphic motif.

Long before the silhouette got its animal makeover, Sarah Jessica Parker put the piece on the map in a 2000 SATC episode, just three years after its runway debut. Fashion girls have been reciting her dialogue by heart ever since.

“This beaded zebra version is impossibly dreamy and glamorous.”

BDG Fashion Market Director Jennifer Yee is no exception. “It’s not a bag, it's a baguette,” she points out. “So says the patron saint of the Fendi Baguette — the holy grail of it bags — Carrie Bradshaw.”

Nearly 30 years later, the accessory’s status remains untouched — especially this fall, thanks in large part to Chief Creative Officer Maria Grazia Chiuri. The designer got her start at Fendi in 1989 — even helping co-create the original Baguette in ’97 — before celebrated stints steering Valentino and Dior. Her October 2025 return to the Italian label marks a full-circle moment.