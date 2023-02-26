Florence Pugh’s BAFTAs “Fans & Bangs” Were Inspired By An Acting Legend

Florence Pugh doesn’t put a fashion foot wrong. From recreating Winona Ryder’s Beetlejuice wedding dress at the London Critics Circle Film Awards, to opening Harris Reed’s London Fashion Week show with a bang, Pugh is known for rocking the socks off more than once “ugly” trend, too. (And calling out abuse when deserved.) But her 2023 BAFTAs look was truly next level; her hair style mirroring the drama and elegance of her dress.

The dress itself – a blood orange Nina Ricci ensemble by Harris Reed, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray – was a true scene stealer. “As I pack my bags for Paris, ahead of my first runway show as creative director for Nina Ricci, I give you Florence Pugh in my first Nina Ricci runway look at tonight’s BAFTA’s,” wore Reed on Instagram. “This dress is based on an orange couture gown from the @ninaricci archival 1988 collection. This was the first sketch I did for the brand and am absolutely speechless to have such an incredible individual wearing it!”

The crowning glory though? The matching hair, created by Peter Lux. Dubbed “bangs and fans” by Lux on Instagram, the look was sculptural – a nod to the dress – and paid tribute to Audrey Hepburn via the micro fringe and eyebrows. “We did a super-classic makeup, but I covered the ends of Florence’s brows & moved them into a more ‘Audrey’ position to complement Peter Lux’s short fringe/bangs”, explained makeup artist Alex Baxby.

Those wanting to recreate Lux’s bangs and fans will be disappointed though: it isn’t as easy as it looks. Per Grazia, a behind-the-scenes look at the up-do’s creation showed the look required more hair than just Florence’s. An array of clip-in hair extensions, trimmed just so and perfectly evenly were used, secured with bands and grips to create the “fanned plume.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Oxford-born star has been known to experiment – and stun – with her hair styles. In the past, she has sported everything from various forms of braids, a bunch of shag haircuts, water waves, and sleek up-dos, to name but a few. On the whole she has kept to her blonde locks, but she has dabbled in a few dramatic colour changes on occasion. With Award Season in full swing, we won’t be the only ones watching what she does next.