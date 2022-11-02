Oxford-born Florence Pugh had already earned a British Independent Film Award for Best Actress in 2016, but here in the States, 2019 was definitely her year. Back to back, Pugh starred in the trippy folk horror film Midsommar and then in the remake of the classic Little Women — garnering major acclaim for both. And in the short time since, Pugh has continued to attract attention with her performances (looking at you, Don’t Worry Darling) — but also with her fashion and beauty choices.

Befitting a young star on the rise, the star doesn’t seem to be afraid of taking risks and switching things up: She’s worn a sheer, sequined skirt and crop top set one moment, and old-Hollywood finger waves the next. And she loves a cat eye and a bold lip. TBH, the actor continually serves style and beauty inspo, but for the sake of space and time, we’re taking a look at Push’s best hair moments.

Ever since 2014, Pugh has sported all sorts of braids, a bunch of shag haircuts, water waves, and sleek updos so gorgeous they’re basically works of art. Most have been styled on her signature blonde locks — but she’s also had some dramatic color changes, too. If you need a refresher (or just want to relive her most iconic moments), scroll on for 13 of Florence Pugh’s hairstyles that truly stunned.

1 Side Fishtail Braid Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Pugh made a splash at the 58th BFI London Film Festival when she rocked this long, perfectly messy fishtail braid. It’s giving romantic cool-girl vibes.

2 Crown Braid Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh must have been prophesying her role in Midsommar when she decided on this crown braid and face-framing pieces for the Evening Standard Film Awards in 2016.

3 Auburn Lob Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The Little Women star showcased a super sultry shoulder-kissing lob — in a gorgeous auburn hue — at the London Film Critics Circle Awards in 2017.

4 ’90s-Style Updo Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This piece-y structural updo screams ’90s in the best way.

5 Messy Topknot Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you know Pugh, you know she loves a topknot moment. She absolutely slayed this sleek and spiky version to the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

6 Double Braid Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the Little Women premiere in Paris in 2019, Pugh turned a half-up hairdo into a double braided ponytail — which she secured with bejeweled hair ties (naturally).

7 Blonde Water Waves RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The Don’t Worry Darling star nailed the water waves hairstyle when filming Jimmy Kimmel Live back in January 2020.

8 Chic Updo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh is the queen of the intricate updo. Exhibit A: This sleek and dreamy version, which she sported at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020.

9 Purple Tips Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the Black Widow UK premiere in 2021, Pugh rocked wet-look hair exaggerated by purple tips, for a style that somehow managed to be both grungy and chic.

10 Shaggy “Mixie” Instagram/@florencepugh In December 2021, Pugh debuted this mullet-pixie mashup, which became the year’s quintessential cool gal hairstyle.

11 Brunette Shag Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shortly after, the star then traded in her signature blonde locks to reveal this slicked-back chocolate brown shag haircut at the Don’t Look Up premiere.

12 Raven Pixie Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Pugh went slicked, super short, and raven black for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards. Special shoutout to her rhinestoned part.