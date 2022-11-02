Oxford-born Florence Pugh had already earned a British Independent Film Award for Best Actress in 2016, but here in the States, 2019 was definitely her year. Back to back, Pugh starred in the trippy folk horror film Midsommarand then in the remake of the classic Little Women — garnering major acclaim for both. And in the short time since, Pugh has continued to attract attention with her performances (looking at you, Don’t Worry Darling) — but also with her fashion and beauty choices.
Befitting a young star on the rise, the star doesn’t seem to be afraid of taking risks and switching things up: She’s worn a sheer, sequined skirt and crop top set one moment, and old-Hollywood finger waves the next. And she loves a cat eye and a bold lip. TBH, the actor continually serves style and beauty inspo, but for the sake of space and time, we’re taking a look at Push’s best hair moments.
Ever since 2014, Pugh has sported all sorts of braids, a bunch of shag haircuts, water waves, and sleek updos so gorgeous they’re basically works of art. Most have been styled on her signature blonde locks — but she’s also had some dramatic color changes, too. If you need a refresher (or just want to relive her most iconic moments), scroll on for 13 of Florence Pugh’s hairstyles that truly stunned.