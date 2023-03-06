Florence Pugh Wore A Thong-Baring Sheer Skirt At Paris Fashion Week

Another day, another fashion moment from Florence Pugh. The Don’t Worry Darling actor has been embracing everything from peplum to cut-out silhouettes as of late, and for Valentino’s Fall 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, the star turned her attention again to the sheer trend. Pairing a laidback grey sweatshirt with a sheer statement skirt, featuring delicate diamond detailing and an exposed thong, Pugh delivered a major Valentino look. She completed the ensemble with a colour-coordinated silver bag and a twisted up-do hairstyle.

It’s not the first time that Pugh has incorporated semi-transparent fabrics into her repertoire. She also wore a sparkly sheer co-ord to last year’s Paris Fashion Week, and combined the trend with Barbiecore when she wore a hot pink sheer gown to Valentino’s 2022 couture show in Rome. Predictably the second look attracted a raft of sexist criticism, which Pugh was quick to shut down. “Technically they’re covered?” Pugh joked about the latter look, in reference to the fact that the top half of the dress was sheer.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” she later elaborated in a second Instagram post. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

Getty Images/Marc Piasecki Getty Images/Jacopo Raule

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she wrote later in the post, adding: “What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying?”

Pugh concluded the post with the perfect sign-off. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.”