Celebrity Beauty
Florence Pugh Debuted Orange Hair At The UK Oppenheimer Premiere
The ultimate hair chameleon.
When it comes to Florence Pugh’s hair, it’s clear that she’s simply unattached and down to try just about anything — especially for a movie role. Case in point? The U.K.-born actor most recently cut her brunette lob into a choppy shag for A Good Person(on-screen and by herself, BTW). Not long after, she experimented with some out-there structural updos, just before famously arriving to the 2023 Met Gala’s carpeted steps with a headline-making shaved head.
Most recently, the newly-announced Valentino Beauty ambassador arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week dripping in Cinderella-esque, nipple-flashing Valentino — and with a very Barbiecore pink grown-out buzz cut. And while the striking ‘do was fun while it lasted (for just over a week, mind you), Pugh arrived to the UK premiere of Oppenheimer with a different hair color. Mimicking the orange-toned imagery in Oppenheimer’s promotional posters, she opted for a fiery, soft apricot hair hue.
The upcoming film is Christopher Nolan’s latest project, which features Pugh alongside a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. It centers around the creation of the atomic bomb — and even though it’s entirely polar opposite in aesthetic from the bubble gum pink, Margot Robbie-fronted ‘Barbie’ movie, the internet can’t help but compare the two since they debut in theaters the same weekend.
As for the hair guru behind the fresh look? Pugh tapped her go-to red carpet team, with London-based Peter Lux creating the choppy, perfectly undone texture. The warm toned, monochromatic makeup moment is thanks to Alex Babsky.
Without a doubt, shades of copper are *still* very much on-trend in the world of hair color — though this lighter apricot hue may just be gaining speed, with notable A-listers like Halsey most recently trying the color for themselves.