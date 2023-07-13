When it comes to Florence Pugh’s hair, it’s clear that she’s simply unattached and down to try just about anything — especially for a movie role. Case in point? The U.K.-born actor most recently cut her brunette lob into a choppy shag for A Good Person(on-screen and by herself, BTW). Not long after, she experimented with some out-there structural updos, just before famously arriving to the 2023 Met Gala’s carpeted steps with a headline-making shaved head.

Most recently, the newly-announced Valentino Beauty ambassador arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week dripping in Cinderella-esque, nipple-flashing Valentino — and with a very Barbiecore pink grown-out buzz cut. And while the striking ‘do was fun while it lasted (for just over a week, mind you), Pugh arrived to the UK premiere of Oppenheimer with a different hair color. Mimicking the orange-toned imagery in Oppenheimer’s promotional posters, she opted for a fiery, soft apricot hair hue.

The upcoming film is Christopher Nolan’s latest project, which features Pugh alongside a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. It centers around the creation of the atomic bomb — and even though it’s entirely polar opposite in aesthetic from the bubble gum pink, Margot Robbie-fronted ‘Barbie’ movie, the internet can’t help but compare the two since they debut in theaters the same weekend.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

As for the hair guru behind the fresh look? Pugh tapped her go-to red carpet team, with London-based Peter Lux creating the choppy, perfectly undone texture. The warm toned, monochromatic makeup moment is thanks to Alex Babsky.

Without a doubt, shades of copper are *still* very much on-trend in the world of hair color — though this lighter apricot hue may just be gaining speed, with notable A-listers like Halsey most recently trying the color for themselves.