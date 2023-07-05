Around this time last year — almost to the day — Florence Pugh donned an utterly sheer pink tulle gown and freed the nipple to attend Valentino’s couture show. Keyboard warriors sent sexist comments her way and she shut them down immediately. A year later, the Dune: Part Two star proved that internet trolls can’t cramp her style.

On Wednesday, the recently-minted Valentino ambassador once again attended the label’s couture show in France. Like many of her recent red carpet ‘fits, Pugh reached for her now-signature: a frothy see-through number.

Pugh looked utterly dreamy in a lilac gown made of breezy chiffon. The floor-length number featured a long train that was swept by the wind every time she walked. The gown featured two ruffled panels on each side of the halter neckline and an open back with a massive bow.

The Little Women star attended the event sans bra, exposing her bare breasts under the plunging dress without fear. She also rocked another saucy favorite of hers: the exposed undies trend. Her high-waist panties were visible under the dress.

In keeping with her edgy aesthetic, Pugh merchandised the look with black pumps and a black handbag to match the bow at the back of her neck. Topping off her pastel palette, Pugh rocked a pink pixie cut framed perfectly by minimalist earrings and her septum ring.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking forward to another year of fearless style.