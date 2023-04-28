Florence Pugh and Valentino are a match made in fashion heaven and you can’t convince me otherwise. Though Pugh has been known to slay virtually every appearance while wearing the label, somehow her red carpet debut as Valentino’s *official* ambassador was even more of a stunner.

Just two days after their partnership announcement, Pugh attended her first event wearing Valentino. On Thursday night, at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s New York flagship, Pugh wore a seafoam green strapless gown that was equal parts saucy and dreamy.

The flowy chiffon concoction featured off-the-shoulder sleeves that swooped out into a long train. (The drama!) Pugh, who’s known for serving spicy looks, didn’t veer from her signature sheer style. Her dress was completely see-through, save for a built-in bodysuit in the same hue. It gave the illusion of another Pugh favorite, the no-pants look.

The Dune: Part Two star merchandised her dress with metallic silver platform pumps — a vertiginous style taking over shoe trends this year — also by Valentino. She also adorned herself with Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a sapphire and diamond necklace and sapphire-encrusted rings.

And because she never misses a beat, even her beauty look was a total slay. Her new ‘do — a bob with blunt bangs inspired by Scarface, per her hairstylist Peter Lux — completely made the look. It served as the perfect backdrop for a subtle smoky eye and matte lips.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

I’m obsessed.