There are quite a few buzzy pairings making waves on the Internet these days. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, for example, are causing quite the stir. Meanwhile, in other stadiums, it’s mother-and-daughter combo Blue Ivy and Beyoncé captivating crowds. I, however, am a lot more invested in a fashion duo: Florence Pugh and Valentino.

Long before she was officially named an ambassador in April, the Oppenheimer star dominated headlines for her dramatic Valentino ensembles. These include her thong-baring sheer skirt and the now-infamous pink see-through dress that reignited the free-the-nipple conversation.

On Saturday, the Little Women star attended the BoF500 Gala at Paris Fashion Week in a Valentino LBD and — spoiler alert — she absolutely stole the show. Ever the sartorial risk-taker, the top of Pugh’s dress was decidedly revealing.

The halter-neck bodice was more akin to a classic triangle bikini than formal wear. It offered hardly any coverage and was held together only by a thin strap under her breasts. While the swimsuit-inspired bodice was punctuated with a sweet bow, cut-out panels along her waist sent the ‘fit into even spicier territory.

Her skirt, on the other hand, initially seemed more conservative. The excessive chiffon fabric that pooled in front made it look completely opaque. But when Pugh moved, it became immediately clear that the dress was utterly sheer, fully exposing the high-cut thong she wore underneath. Similar to her other flowy Valentino ensembles, this too had a dramatic train that was swept by the wind whenever she walked.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pugh merchandised the daring look with minimal jewelry that still packed the drama. Her glitzy lineup included a necklace and ring from Tiffany & Co. If you look closely, the pendant features a diamond-encrusted bird sitting atop a massive rusty yellow stone. (The avian-inspired piece costs a whopping $75,000, if you’re in the market for that kind of thing.)

As always, the Don’t Worry Darling star donned her signature septum ring. With the Draco Malfoy-esque slicked-back hair and dark, smokey eye, her piercing was the cherry on top of her edgy beauty look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fashion legend in the making.