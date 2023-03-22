If you hadn’t noticed, sheer is having a major Hollywood moment. The undies-baring, see-through trend has been embraced by many A-listers from Jennifer Lopez to Olivia Rodrigo — plus, supermodels such as Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. But nobody slays the trend quite like Florence Pugh.

The Don’t Worry Darling star has been stepping out in risqué trends (baring sideboob, foregoing pants, you name it), but her favorite seems to be the sheer ensemble. From the much-talked-about hot pink Valentino dress to a sparkly co-ord set, and, most recently, a thong-baring gauzy skirt, Pugh has mastered styling the see-through ‘fit.

On Tuesday, she was spotted on the streets of New York City in yet another translucent number. This time, Pugh made the saucy trend — usually saved for red carpets and after-parties — daytime-friendly. The actor donned a playful white dress covered with velvet stars that exposed contrasting black briefs underneath.

Pugh is definitely an expert at pairing spicy trends with edgy elements — and this look was exactly that. Adding a casual edge to her look, she reached for chunky accessories, merchandising the dress with boxy sunnies, biker boots with clunky soles, and a spiked Valentino Roman Stud bag. Finally, she topped off the Batsheva midi with a cropped leather jacket by Altuzzara.

The actor kept her makeup casual and natural-looking for the daytime outing, adding lip gloss and black eyeliner. She also chose to pin her bangs to one side, keeping the overall glam aesthetic fresh and clean.

