Florence Pugh has quickly become my celeb style obsession for a plethora reasons that I’ll list right now. The actor has had a slew of iconic red carpet moments, especially on the Don’t Worry Darling press tour. She’s worn sparkling naked dresses and had multiple exposed nipple moments (making it clear women shouldn’t have to hide their bodies).

At a screening in New York City for her latest film, The Wonder, the actor donned yet another inspiring ensemble. She opted for a vintage look reminiscent of the mod fashion craze of the 1960s. Draped in a Cruella de Vil-esque color palette, Pugh wore a two-tone black and beige skirt set by Havre Studio, a Mexico City-based brand that specializes in recycling vintage suits.

The contrasting colors on both top and bottom gave a sort of yin and yang effect. She continued the theme with her footwear, by mismatching her footwear. She wore one white and and one black boot (the Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots by Paris Texas, to be exact) that hit just below the knee.

To balance all that colorblocking, the Midsommar star kept it simple with accessories, opting only for a small Gucci shoulder bag and chainlink Tiffany & Co. earrings, and a dainty diamond-encrusted T ring.

While Pugh's exact skirt set is not available, you can shop similar two-tone looks below.