Friends fans know that Rachel Green is the show’s certified fashion girl. Her minimalist, preppy-sultry style, likely shaped by her tenures at Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren, became a decades-long blueprint for stylistas. Even her haircut, “The Rachel,” became the most requested in the ’90s. But don’t sleep on Phoebe Buffay.

Played by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric masseuse-slash-composer was just as influential. Her feline-inspired bop, “Smelly Cat,” is one of the most memorable tunes in TV history. Even Taylor Swift covered it in 2015... on tour.

Sartorially, Phoebe also had some sleeper hits. Her maximalist style was a hippie lover’s dream, with her impressive collection of colorful flowy frocks, statement coats, and baubles. Little did Phoebe know, however, that one particular look would become one of the most defining trends of the 2020s. I’m talking about the exposed-bra trend she rocked decades ago, in the show’s fifth season.

Phoebe’s Visible-Lingerie Moment

On Feb. 11, 1999, Friends aired “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” in which Phoebe, like Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) before her, discovered Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) were secretly dating. To get the DL couple to admit their relationship, the episode became a volley of both camps messing with each other, which famously culminated in Phoebe pretending to seduce Chandler.

When Phoebe went to Chandler’s apartment for their “date,” she got extra dressed up for the seduction, wearing a deep violet-blue maxi with long sleeves crafted in a lush, floral print velvet.

YouTube/Max

It was Joey’s idea to unbutton Phoebe’s dress and reveal her black brassiere with silver floral embroidery. According to Joey, Chandler was afraid of bras, so it would speed things along.

YouTube/Max

The tactic proved effective. Paired with Phoebe’s goofy dancing and bragging that she was “very bendy,” Chandler caved and admitted he was in love with Monica.

Kudrow’s acting in the episode was so hilarious, it helped bag her a nom at the 51st Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Meanwhile, the episode itself bagged two other nods for directing and writing.

Her ’90s-Era Accessories

In keeping with Phoebe’s maximalist style, even her hair was adorned. Ever the earthy babe, she rocked a slew of crochet floral hair clips in purple, gray, and merlot.

YouTube/Max

Her jewelry was utterly indicative of ’90s dressing, particularly the choker necklace. Hers was crafted in a purple mesh with floral beading. She paired it with dangling Tahitian pearl earrings.

YouTube/Max

Celebs Have Followed Suit

These days, seeing bras no longer makes people squirm, especially since fashion’s A-listers have been flaunting theirs regularly. While iterations of the exposed-bra trend include wearing the undergarment as a top or flaunting them completely under sheer pieces, some celebs have embraced Phoebe’s styling, showing part of it off under their open tops.

Rihanna, for instance, styled her button-up asymmetrically, to flaunt one breast tucked under a sheer Savage X Fenty sheer bra.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Other bra-forward stars include Jenna Ortega, who matched her lacy brassiere with her maroon-and-red blazer dress, and Dua Lipa, who went the bedazzled route and showed off her crystal chainmail bra under a plunging black top.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images 1 / 2

Phoebe needs her flowers for this trend.