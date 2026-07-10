Carrie Bradshaw might have typed her last dating column decades ago, but her closet is currently dominating Gen Z's feeds. Back in the early 2000s, SATC had every fashion girl recreating her main character energy with capri pants, gray bodycon dresses, and Fendi Baguettes. Fast forward to today, and those exact pieces are everywhere again. After a solid year of watching her staple trends make a comeback, a new one just entered the chat, and it is the most Carrie look yet: massive rosettes.

Style stars are already pinning giant flowers to everyday staples like basic tanks and white tees, turning lazy outfits into major statements with zero effort. And leading the floral fan club? Gracie Abrams.

Florals For Summer

On Monday, July 6, the “Close To You” singer sat down with Olivia Rodrigo for a Spotify “Countdown To” interview to chat about her new album, Daughter From Hell. As expected from the trendsetter, her outfit also stole the spotlight.

She wore a pink tank top with not one, but *two* brooches: a tiny gold orb and a dramatic black-and-pink flower pinned to the side. The oversized bloom added a fun, romantic touch to an otherwise sporty outfit, which also included yellow-striped trousers.

The look perfectly shows off how Gen Z is totally flipping the script on this trend. Carrie used to wear her giant flowers to pump up the drama on super glamorous evening gowns, but now it’s all about that casual, high-low contrast. Today’s girlies are simply pinning romantic blooms to basic cotton tanks.

The floral accent is easily becoming a motif in Abrams' new album era, matching the moody, gorgeous vibe of her black-and-white tracklist art.

The Trend Is Blossoming

Abrams isn’t the only star tapped into the vibe. Mika Abdalla and Lili Reinhart have also proved that the oversized rosette is the quickest way to elevate any outfit. In April, while doing press for Off Campus, Abdalla paired a white Tory Burch tank top, featuring a built-in oversized blue flower, with a dark denim skirt and simple eyeglasses. The look was otherwise understated, though the floral addition made it feel like a big fashion moment.

Then, in June, Reinhart paired the exact same top with a sequined skirt, proving that even an already dressed-up ‘fit can benefit from this kind of accessorizing.

Both looks feel undeniably Carrie-coded. After all, she famously wore a very similar white tank top adorned with a purple flower — just one of the many rosette-clad looks that cemented her aesthetic.

Two Blooms Are Better Than One

The floral obsession isn’t relegated to just tank tops, either. A simple T-shirt works too. While promoting Supergirl in June, Milly Alcock doubled up on the decorative button and adorned a white tee with two contrasting flowers — pink and a black one with white polka dots.

Time To (Flower) Shop

Channeling the trend barely requires any effort. You can easily go the Abdalla/Reinhart route and shop for pieces that already come with flowers, which takes the guesswork out of styling. (Their exact Tory Burch piece is still available.)

Or, if you want to flex your own creative muscles, buy some brooches or hairpins bearing your flower of choice, and DIY your own looks. Tack them on tanks, shirts, long-sleeved tops, or dresses — whichever look you think can use a little more whimsy.