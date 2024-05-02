2024 is officially the year of the accessory — and as temperatures rise this summer, so do the statement-making stakes. In footwear, that translates to shoe trends that are all about excess.

When it comes to hardware, remember the maximalist mantras: more is more, and bigger is better. Spherical studs will blanket all sorts of shoe offerings. Meanwhile, in the buckle department, size matters. Instead of tiny fasteners that accented the Mary Janes of yore, gargantuan accent buckles will adorn feet this season.

Even the humble flip-flop — a quintessential summer footwear style — will get elevated (literally) with a heel. Even a mere inch of added height ups its glam quotient entirely — just ask Kendall Jenner, who’s already taken to the look.

The ballet flat, another wardrobe staple, continues to trend, with its latest evolution: the ballet sneaker. Unlike its dainty, understated predecessor, this is a chunky shoe that demands attention. Ahead, peruse these and more of the season’s hottest trends — all guaranteed to make you stand out.

11 Hot Summer Shoe Trends

Posh Heeled Thongs

As far as controversial shoe styles go, the toe ring boot is to Kylie Jenner as the heeled flip-flop is to Kendall. The supermodel has been routinely rocking the divisive shoe for years, that its shock factor has finally worn off. In fact, Bottega Veneta, Coperni, and Sportmax have spoken (via their Spring/Summer 2024 runways) and their message is clear: it’s time for the hybrid shoe to be embraced.

Western-Inspired Boots

When Beyoncé made silver her Renaissance World Tour’s unofficial dress code, she ignited a high-shine revolution. And though her new album features a similarly Western look, the aesthetic is much more subdued — rodeo vibes vs. space cowboy.

Naturally, mainstream fashion trends are, once again, following her lead. This summer, you can expect everything from Dr. Martens to motorcycle boots to have that “Texas Hold ’Em” touch.

Elevated Flatforms

When it gets hot, the best shoe is one that provides comfort and ease. That’s why flip-flops and slides are so popular. Like the vertiginous thong sandal, the humble slide is also getting added elevation, in the form of a flatform sole.

Spherical Studs

Studs are a staple in any edgy girl’s wardrobe. Though they typically have a tougher vibe, this summer, the stud is back with a lot less bite, but way more style.

Spherical studs were popularized on Khaite runways, and have since been seen in the collections of Lanvin, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, and more. Whether on clogs or boots, this summer’s shoe options are generous with the nuts and bolts.

Ballet Sneakers

Allow me to present the ballet sneaker: the latest stage in the ballet flat’s metamorphosis. A dainty shoe made chunky, this bold iteration scratches more than one itch; It’s a comfy walking shoe with all the elegance of traditional balletcore.

Already cosigned by Julia Fox, the likes of Simone Rocha and Collina Strada are to thank for the nth ballet flat generation.

Nets & Mesh

Sun’s out, pedicure’s out. The see-through flat has been trending since last year, swathing (and baring) feet in the most diaphanous fabrics. This summer, however, the naked shoe is getting a grown-up makeover via loose-knit weaves.

As seen on the runways of Balmain, The Attico, and Valentino, these styles are almost as sheer as their counterparts, so get those toes painted, STAT.

Strapped Flats

If you’re not yet in the experimental phase of your ballet flat preoccupation, not to worry. There’s another iteration gaining traction this summer that’s much closer to the classic pointe design.

One-strap flats have been all over the runways of designer labels like Chanel (ofc) and Gabriela Hearst. For a shoe you probably could plié in, consider a timeless ballet shoe with a garterized strap.

Big, Big Buckles

From handbags to shoes, buckles are the season’s hardware du jour. This season, the look is supersized and made for drama, acting more for decoration than function. Silver styles give an undeniably edgy feel, while gold styles will add a touch of glamour to any ’fit.