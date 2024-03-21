Spring is my favorite time of the year — and no, not for the moderate temps and bright blooms — I look forward to the spring cleaning. Vacuum-sealing puffer coats and boxing up winter boots is oddly satisfying to me. Afterward, I feel proud of all the things I got rid of...and equally excited to replace them.

This is particularly true when it comes to shoes and the Spring 2024 collections are already providing some solid contenders. Soccer sneakers, for example, are being tinted in the boldest rainbow hues, providing peacock-worthy styles for the masses. Meanwhile, main character energy is personified via cherry red footwear. Any and all styles are getting a crimson revamp — loafers, flats, slingbacks, and more.

In addition to loud colorings, dramatic silhouettes are also on the rise. Open-toe boots are back from the early aughts, and have already been adapted by Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, among others. At the same time, ballet flats, are more dramatic than ever. Unlike iterations of yore, which featured rounded toes, these days, it girl styles are closer to the real thing, with an exaggerated, squared-off toe. This is all to say: shoes just got fun again.

Satin Mules

It’s official: satin shoes are no longer reserved for prom. The luxe fabric started to blow up after Prada’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, where at least a fourth of the models wore versions of satin pumps. Now, stars like like Blake Lively and Jennifer Lawrence have already rocked the satin look, while countless designers are launching their own styles for spring.

Square Toe Ballet Flats

Balletcore is showing no signs of slowing down. In the past, ballet flat options were daintier and featured a rounded toe. This season, however, interpretations fall closer to ballerinas’ actual pointe shoes.

Square-toe ballet flats, as shown on the runways of cult favorite Sandy Liang, are cropping up everywhere for spring. (Square-toe ballet pumps, the flat’s older sister, are also poised to dominate the season.) Long live the square toe.

Colorful Soccer Trainers

With the breadth of available sneakers on the market, it’s infinitely more difficult for one style to stand out. And yet vivid soccer trainers have taken the fashion world by storm.

While soccer shoes aren’t new (Adidas Sambas, for example, have enjoyed over half a century of popularity), they’re back with a rainbow-hued vengeance. In fact, virtually every style star has rocked the colorful style — from Dua Lipa in Puma Palermos to Bella Hadid in Adidas Sambas. When it comes to this trend: the brighter, the better.

Cherry Red

Paint the town red in this season’s color du jour: cherry. From bags to footwear, the crimson hue has been coating practically everything — and for good reason. Whatever shoe style you’re partial to — be it a loafer, a wedge, or a kitten heel — find a pair in red and watch your outfits go from good to zesty.

Pro styling tip: wear your red shoes with an all-neutral ensemble for that effortless pop of color. Kristen Stewart, for example, rocked red loafers with a cream button-down and matching undies, while Emily Ratajkowski wore red boots with a white maxi dress.

Chunky Mary Janes

Thanks to the enduring appeal of coquettecore, Mary Janes have been in the zeitgeist for a hot minute. However, thanks to the likes of Simone Rocha, the ultimate coquettecore designer, the traditional schooolgirl style has evolved into chunkier, heavily-soled iterations. Go for thick platforms or sneaker-esque options for a modern take on the middle school favorite. You’ll get an A+ for style.

Slingbacks

Virtually every big-name designer — including Versace, Gucci, Miu Miu, and Saint Laurent — released slingbacks during the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, and they’ve continued to take center stage in 2024 shows.

The most common iteration is a pump, regardless of toe shape (pointed, almond, or square). But slingbacks for spring can also look like strappy sandals. The limit (for a stylish ’fit) simply does not exist.

Open-Toe Boots

Kylie Jenner has been showing toes for months, via her personal collection of open-toe boots. Since then, other A-listers like Ratajkowski and Sydney Sweeney have also worn toe-baring looks. This can only mean one thing: peep-toe boots are about to see their heyday.

Styles are now shoppable at every price point, from Miu Miu to Jeffrey Campbell, and thanks to their half-and-half design, this unique footwear is appropriate for virtually any season.

Mirrored Silver

Metallic silver became ubiquitous after Beyoncé dubbed it the unofficial dress code of her Renaissance World Tour. As a result, the shimmery hue coated cowboy boots and other concert-appropriate footwear for months on end.

This season, however, the mirrored sheen is getting a grown-up update — one fit for the boardroom and post-work drinks. I’m talking loafers, slingbacks, and pumps of all shapes and heels, all dipped in shimmering silver.