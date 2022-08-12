Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing Dad Jeans & Chucks On Repeat

If you’ve been in need of some fashion inspiration and you tend to fancy comfortable jeans and sneakers, you’re in luck. Our girl Gigi Hadid has been spotted all over Manhattan this summer sporting denim your dad might have rocked in the ‘90s, paired with various Converse silhouettes. Talk about the perfect off-duty combo.

On August 11, the model was snapped strolling in Soho wearing a cropped short-sleeved white button-up, ripped blue jeans, and gray Chuck Taylor low-tops. She accessorized with sleek gold-rimmed sunglasses, a gold necklace and her favorite bag of the moment: a creamy off-white leather Loro Piana pouch. The top handle mini bag goes for a casual $1,975. The look was a lesson in how to give a minimalist ‘fit a decidedly glam upgrade.

A week prior, Hadid showed off a chic all-black getup, styling a cute semi-sheer black top with a front-tie closure with baggy black dad jeans and high-top Chuck 70s (You can shop her Princess Polly top in pink below for a more Barbiecore take). Again, she added sunnies and a necklace and accessorized with a designer bag — this time, she reached for a black and green tie-dye print Prada Etiquette bag.

And just before that, the 27-year-old was seen out and about in yet another pair of ripped dad jeans, paired with the same black Converse high-tops. This ‘fit was a little on the funkier side, perhaps channeling her sister Bella’s “weird girl” aesthetic. Hadid rocked a playful cropped knit sweater vest covered in stripes and checkered print, and topped things off with a two-toned bucket hat. She also donned shades, a necklace, and toted her beloved Loro Piana bag. Very zany. So cool.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re hoping to spice up your wardrobe without venturing too far beyond jeans and kicks, feel free to re-create Gigi’s casual summer street style with the items below.

