Celebrity Style

Gigi Hadid's $125 Daisy Bikini Top Is *Such* A Summer Vibe

So classic, yet cool.

Model Gigi Hadid takes a selfie for Instagram, showing off her light pink makeup look.
Instagram/Gigi Hadid
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Gigi Hadid is the poster child for effortless style, having nailed the elusive “casual cute” ensemble. Whether she’s in Crocs and a swimsuit or sporting a colorful jumper from her knitwear brand Guests in Residence, the model is taking a less fussy approach to getting dressed.

Despite having, what I assume is, a wide assortment of resort wear options at her disposal, Hadid often embodies the “less is more” model of thinking. But like any stylish millennial, there’s always a distinct Y2K element to her looks (ex: her dress over jeans look).

The latest example? A daisy print bikini with Daisy Duke shorts.

Gigi’s Casual Cute Summer ’Fit

On Wednesday, Hadid wore a gingham print two-piece swimsuit from it girl brand Frankie’s Bikinis ($125). Her balconette-style top was trimmed with daisy appliqués (a quintessential 2000s motif) for a playful 3D moment. Furthering the summer vibes, the model styled her cottagecore bikini with a pair of medium-wash denim cutoffs.

She also wore a trucker cap with the words “Deep Funk And Divine Intervention” printed across the front ($45), which Hadid has been seen sporting on multiple occasions. This time, she wore it with a choppy flipped bob. Of course, Hadid gave the summertime pairing an elevated feel by layering a handful of charm necklaces.

Shop Her Cottagecore Bikini

Hadid’s exact bikini is currently available on the Frankie Bikini’s website, but considering both the brand and Hadid herself have a massive following, it probably won’t be for long. Luckily, there are 14 other color-ways and prints available in the exact same cut, should her preferred pieces sell out.

Cola Underwire Gingham Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Not pictured in her curated photo dump: the matching bottoms. The skimpy briefs ($85) come with a tie detail and a considerably high cut, making for a cheeky addition to the padded swimsuit top.

Divine Skimpy Gingham Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Thank you, Gigi Hadid, for the ample amount of casual cute outfits I’ll be copying in the months ahead.