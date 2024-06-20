Gigi Hadid is the poster child for effortless style, having nailed the elusive “casual cute” ensemble. Whether she’s in Crocs and a swimsuit or sporting a colorful jumper from her knitwear brand Guests in Residence, the model is taking a less fussy approach to getting dressed.

Despite having, what I assume is, a wide assortment of resort wear options at her disposal, Hadid often embodies the “less is more” model of thinking. But like any stylish millennial, there’s always a distinct Y2K element to her looks (ex: her dress over jeans look).

The latest example? A daisy print bikini with Daisy Duke shorts.

Gigi’s Casual Cute Summer ’Fit

On Wednesday, Hadid wore a gingham print two-piece swimsuit from it girl brand Frankie’s Bikinis ($125). Her balconette-style top was trimmed with daisy appliqués (a quintessential 2000s motif) for a playful 3D moment. Furthering the summer vibes, the model styled her cottagecore bikini with a pair of medium-wash denim cutoffs.

She also wore a trucker cap with the words “Deep Funk And Divine Intervention” printed across the front ($45), which Hadid has been seen sporting on multiple occasions. This time, she wore it with a choppy flipped bob. Of course, Hadid gave the summertime pairing an elevated feel by layering a handful of charm necklaces.

Shop Her Cottagecore Bikini

Hadid’s exact bikini is currently available on the Frankie Bikini’s website, but considering both the brand and Hadid herself have a massive following, it probably won’t be for long. Luckily, there are 14 other color-ways and prints available in the exact same cut, should her preferred pieces sell out.

Not pictured in her curated photo dump: the matching bottoms. The skimpy briefs ($85) come with a tie detail and a considerably high cut, making for a cheeky addition to the padded swimsuit top.

Thank you, Gigi Hadid, for the ample amount of casual cute outfits I’ll be copying in the months ahead.