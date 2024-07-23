Marvel fans rejoice: Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here. The film follows the (mis)adventures of its namesake superheroes, played by real-life besties Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. While all eyes were glued to the top-billing stars during the action-packed film’s premiere, a different pair stole the red carpet entirely: Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

On Monday, July 22, the stylish duo walked the carpet hand in hand, cosplaying as the two leads. Naturally, Reynolds’ wife, Lively, wore Deadpool red, further fueling rumors that she plays Lady Deadpool in the film. If Lively’s look sent comic book fans into a spiral, Hadid’s Wolverine yellow ensemble blew up fashion girls’ group chats.

Gigi’s First Exposed Undies Look

Hadid has been a longtime Miu Miu ambassador, fronting the Italian label’s campaigns and strutting on catwalks. So it’s no surprise that the supermodel rocked head-to-toe Miu Miu to the premiere.

Inspired by Wolverine’s synthetic costume, Hadid wore co-ords made from mustard yellow leather. On top, she donned a strapless crop top made to resemble bandana tie-back pieces of early aughts infamy. The item, which features an embossed logo in the center, has racked up an A-list fanbase that includes Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Her bottoms, however, completely stole the spotlight. She wore a matching pleated skirt that fell just below her knees. The supermodel slung the item so low on her hips that it fully exposed the waistband of her black underwear — Miu Miu’s exposed underwear M.O.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

While her outfit was utterly skin- (and undies-) baring, she piled on the bling and went the maximalist route with her statement accouterments.

She wore a double-looped gold chain around her neck, which happened to be vintage Chanel from What Goes Around Comes Around, and paired it with massive ’80s-esque earrings. Her arm candy was even more eye-catching, stacking Alexis Bittar bangles of various hues and textures on both of them.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Accessories Cost How Much?!

As for her purse, she carried a yellow iteration of the Arcadie, her favorite Miu Miu accessory in recent months. Unlike her previous outings with the bag, however, this was covered in bag charms (a burgeoning bag trend). Without the charms, the purse already costs an eye-watering $3,200.

Matching her underwear, her $1,370 strappy, buckled slingbacks were also painted black.

Oops!… She Did It Again

Later that night, Hadid attended the afterparty in another Wolverine homage even more risqué than the former. Leaning once again into the superhero’s latex wardrobe, she, too, wore a latex statement piece. Her LaQuan Smith head-turner, however, was translucent and showed off the black bodysuit she had on.

She kept the same jewelry and clutched the same bag. The only accessory switch-up was her footwear. Instead of inky slingbacks, she fully embraced the sunny palette in bright yellow Christian Louboutin So Kate heels.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Twice the slay.