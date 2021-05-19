When it comes to lip products, I have very high standards since I’m constantly dealing with dry flakes. Each lipstick is required to tick a lot of boxes: smooth application, a shiny finish (I’m not into matte lips), hydrating properties, and great color payoff. It’s rare for me to fall in love at first swipe. But thanks to Glossier’s Ultralip — the brand’s new balm-lipstick hybrid — I may finally have met my match.

Ultralip, which made its first public appearance in Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue Beauty Secrets video, claims to be the “ultimate lip product.” With the promise of providing color, a glossy finish, and moisture all in one, the brand calls it “the (cashmere) sweatpants of lipstick.” It comes in nine buildable shades, and all of them are encased in Glossier’s signature millennial pink packaging. The small tube is easy to throw in a bag for when you’re on the go and need to whittle your stash down to just the essentials.

After taking these for a whirl, it’s the velvety smooth texture that really sets this lipstick apart IMO. One swipe and my parched lips are instantly nourished and free of that uncomfortably tight feeling. The color goes on nicely — and I even have the option of keeping it sheer or building up the pigment for a more noticeable look.

Thanks to ingredients that are typically found in skin care products — like hyaluronic acid to provide hydration, meadowfoam seed oil to lock in moisture, and watermelon seed oil for its antioxidant properties — the lipstick most definitely delivered the effortlessly cozy vibe of cashmere sweatpants.

The lippie is now available on the brand’s site for $18. It’s finally time to show off my favorite lipsticks again, so I’ll be keeping this in my purse for all my summer adventures.