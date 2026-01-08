Even apart from all the awards, the Golden Globes are still known for many things: meme-worthy moments, stunning hair and makeup looks, and of course the standout dresses on the red carpet. What the Golden Globes aren’t exactly known for is risqué fashion — but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been any spicy looks to grace the big event.

Over the decades, more than a few style icons have broken out their most daring designer ‘fits at the annual film- and television-centric fête. For example, Halle Berry, aka the reigning queen of the barely-there look, has shown up in her fair share of see-through dresses way before they became trendy.

Other early advocates of the adventurous Golden Globes look include Fran Drescher and Jennifer Aniston, who rocked sheer panels and plunging, cleavage-forward necklines in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, respectively.

More recently, modern fashion icons have upped the ante. Kerry Washington stunned at the 2020 Globes wearing a black blazer with nothing but a bedazzled body harness underneath. Four years later, Florence Pugh freed the nip on the red carpet in a Valentino stunner.

Ahead, you’ll find all of these and more of the nakedest looks to ever grace the Golden Globes red carpet.

Fran Drescher, 1997 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images On The Nanny, Fran Drescher regularly wore the most glamorous, revealing dresses. Life imitated art at the 1997 Golden Globes when the actor busted out one of the OG “naked dresses”: a soft pink gown with a satin skirt and a see-through torso. The only coverage was in the form of strategic criss-cross beading.

Courtney Love, 2000 Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Courtney Love’s slashed-effect gown at the 2000 Globes was a grungy, skin-baring look that instantly went down in fashion history. Paired with that brown lip, too? It was a snapshot of the era.

Jennifer Aniston, 2004 Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston may be a minimalist whose red carpet signature is the timeless LBD, but that doesn’t mean her choices aren’t spicy. At the 2004 celebration, she wore a Valentino number with a deep-V neckline that dipped down to her navel and cinched with a teeny tiny crystal-encrusted clasp. No notes.

Nicole Kidman, 2004 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images That same year, Nicole Kidman wore a see-through, flapper-inspired halter midi with gold paillettes strategically embroidered for coverage. She paired the look with a headband and curls. So chic.

Jennifer Lopez, 2013 Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images In her recent Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez clapped back at critics who asked why she dresses so naked, saying, “If you had this body, you’d be naked too.” Little do her critics know that she’s been a daring dresser since her early career. Case in point: her sheer lace “naked dress” at the 2013 Globes.

Kate Hudson, 2018 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Before granny panties became an it girl fave in 2024, Kate Hudson was years ahead of the curve, flaunting hers on the red carpet under a sheer, pleated Valentino ensemble. Hers also featured a netted effect and a deep, deep plunge that perfectly framed her Harry Winston jewels.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2018 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones had a similar idea in 2018, wearing a diaphanous, décolletage-forward LBD strategically covered by lace and sequins. Like Hudson’s, this showed off her granny panties. She paired hers with oversized emerald earrings for a pop of color.

Halle Berry, 2019 Steve Granitz/WireImage Halle Berry is no stranger to causing a stir on the awards show circuit. She’s been rocking “naked dresses” at the Globes since ‘00. Though her 2002, 2011, and 2012 looks were all contenders for spiciest, her 2019 crimson Zuhair Murad — with its plunging neckline, high slit, and fabrication so sheer, it bared booty — takes the cake.

Kerry Washington, 2020 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kerry Washington stepped onto the 2020 red carpet in a black skirt and blazer from Altuzarra, paired with nothing but a bedazzled body harness. The bare skin, the leg pop, the bold lip — all of it should live in everyone’s minds rent-free.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2020 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the same shindig, Gwyneth Paltrow veered from her minimalist leanings for an ethereal brown number with billowy sleeves and a voluminous tiered ruffle skirt that flaunted her underwear.

Jessica Chastain, 2023 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessica Chastain served glitz and glamour in a strapless “naked dress” that was made to look like a (bedazzled) web. Gagged.

Emma Stone, 2024 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Emma Stone may have won the award for Best Actress at the 2024 Globes for her work in Poor Things, but her unspoken win was as best dressed in this plunging Louis Vuitton gown. Subtly sheer? Check. Iridescence care of intricate beading? Check. Embroidered roses throughout? Also check. It was perfection.