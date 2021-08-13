With Gossip Girl officially back on our screens, the outfits of those Constance Billard coeds are similarly back on everyone’s minds and mood boards. Much like its predecessor, the new show’s queen bees are dripping in the designers of the moment. From Christopher John Rogers to Balenciaga, it’s the wardrobe that prep school dreams are made of — and soon-to-be-iconic Gossip Girl fashion trends are born from.

None other than costume designer Eric Daman is responsible for the luxe looks that are gracing the steps of The Met once more. As the costume designer for the original Gossip Girl series, Daman has proved that while trends may change, the influential style of those fictional Upper East siders is forever.

The revamped show’s current looks embody the sought-after closets of cool-girls of today, with the cast of fashionable characters rocking activism-focused details, unique street style, and CFDA-winning designers.

Proof that the juicy tidbits aren’t the only thing the HBO Max series has to offer, there are five Gossip Girl fashion trends I’m predicting will be everywhere come fall. Shop them all below.

Accessories With Activism Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max On the 2021 series, one of the Upper East Side’s new fictional residents, Zoya Lott (portrayed by Whitney Peak), is as passionate about activism as I am about her enviable style. The character brilliantly incorporates tote bags from Black-owned bookstores throughout her wardrobe, and, with an audience (and the titular Gossip Girl) following her every move, she promotes the importance of supporting local Black-owned businesses and empowers others to follow suit. Take a note from Zoya and wear your wardrobe with a cause. See: this tee below (courtesy of Black- and queer-owned streetwear label, Muxe) that features the beautiful visage of revolutionary LGBTQ+ rights activist Marsha P. Johnson — and whose proceeds are in part donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

Knock-Em-Dead Knee-High Boots Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max Leader of the social scene Julien Calloway (portrayed by Jordan Alexander) is one of the rebooted series’ new style stars. The high school student is a bonafide influencer, with a dream wardrobe full of gifted items and the flair to pull off pretty much any look she desires. While spotted on the steps of The Met, Julien is seen wearing knee-high animal-embossed leather boots — and you better believe that I’m already stocking up on my favorite takes on the trend.

The Return Of Logo-Mania Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max Not one to shy away from labels, Gossip Girl characters of both iterations of the series can be seen onscreen proudly covered in their favorite designers’ monikers. While you remember this trend from the the early aughts, it’s back again just like the scandalous series itself.

Effortlessly Layered Knits Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max Where at times some school-uniform-inspired knits can appear costume-like, the new Gossip Girl’s characters’ take on dressing puts a refreshing twist on the classic style. With just a hint of grunge, the revamped trend focuses on going slightly oversized with sweaters and cardigans for a look that is effortlessly cool and perfect for fall. Expect to see plenty of cozy fits and mixed patterns in the coming months.