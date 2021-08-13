Straight From Constance Billard, These ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Trends Will Be Everywhere Come Fall
Juicy tidbits certainly aren’t the only thing the stylish series has to offer.
Photograph by Emily V. Aragones/HBO Max
By Samantha Costantino
With Gossip Girlofficially back on our screens, the outfits of those Constance Billard coeds are similarly back on everyone’s minds and mood boards. Much like its predecessor, the new show’s queen bees are dripping in the designers of the moment. From Christopher John Rogers to Balenciaga, it’s the wardrobe that prep school dreams are made of — and soon-to-be-iconic Gossip Girl fashion trends are born from.
None other than costume designer Eric Daman is responsible for the luxe looks that are gracing the steps of The Met once more. As the costume designer for the original Gossip Girl series, Daman has proved that while trends may change, the influential style of those fictional Upper East siders is forever.
The revamped show’s current looks embody the sought-after closets of cool-girls of today, with the cast of fashionable characters rocking activism-focused details, unique street style, and CFDA-winning designers.
Proof that the juicy tidbits aren’t the only thing the HBO Max series has to offer, there are five Gossip Girl fashion trends I’m predicting will be everywhere come fall. Shop them all below.