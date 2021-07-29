Season 2 Of The Gossip Girl Reboot Could Feature Cameos From The Original Cast

The Gossip Girl reboot is barely halfway through its first season, but already, the cast and crew have dropped a few hints about Season 2. Though the show has yet to be officially renewed by HBO Max, showrunner Joshua Safran has teased that a potential second season would feature cameos from the original cast.

“[The reboot has] 16 series regulars instead of seven, and 22 recurring instead of 12, so because the show is bigger, there isn’t enough screen time [in Season 1]. If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, ‘I want more Blair,’” he told The Daily Beast. “The decision was: Let’s get Season 1 under our belt, and should we get Season 2, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines.”

Here’s what else to know about a potential Season 2.

The Gossip Girl Season 2 Cast & Plot

Gossip Girl’s first season is set to air in two parts, with the midseason finale airing on Aug. 12 and the second set of episodes set to air sometime in fall 2021. Since that leaves a lot of plot left to play out, it’s hard to tell exactly what Season 2 will entail. That being said, Safran has confirmed he already has a firm plan.

“In my head I have Season 2 mapped out already,” he told Variety. “My hope is one or two [original] series regulars come back, and we have some arcs planned for them should they wish to. And not just one episode, not just two scenes.”

He, of course, declined to elaborate on exactly which original cast member (or members) he has in mind. But many of Gossip Girl’s original stars have said that they’d at least be open to returning. Perhaps the most enthusiastic is Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald), who said he “would absolutely cameo. I’d have to!”

Beyond that, it seems safe to say that the eight or so core reboot cast members will return if Season 2 gets a greenlight. That includes Jordan Alexander (Julien), Whitney Peak (Zoya), Evan Mock (Aki), Thomas Doherty (Max), Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey), Eli Brown (Obie), Zión Moreno (Luna), Savannah Smith (Monet), and Tavi Gevinson as Gossip Girl ringleader Kate Keller.

The Gossip Girl Season 2 Premiere Date

Although it’s too early to say whether Season 2 will even happen, given that Season 1 won’t wrap until the end of the year, it seems likely that Season 2’s premiere will fall somewhere in summer 2022, about a year after the Season 1 premiere.

The Gossip Girl Season 2 Trailer

A trailer for Gossip Girl Season 2 hasn’t been released, nor has there been any teaser for the second part of Season 1. However, this piece will be updated as new information becomes available.