The Gossip Girl Revival Was Filmed At Multiple Iconic NYC Locations

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz revealed that while the teens attend school in the Upper East Side just like they did in the original, some of them live in Brooklyn in the revival. “Brooklyn's not the bad place to live. Brooklyn’s probably cooler in the new version than Manhattan, 'cause it is in some places,” he said. “Other than that, [the revival] has the DNA of the original.”

A promotional clip posted by HBO Max sees one of the new characters sneakily meeting up with a lover underneath the Manhattan Bridge, located in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood, named as an acronym for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass.

In the first episode of the season, the teens venture out to a private, members-only event at the Dumbo Club, presumably named after Dumbo House, aka restaurant/hotel chain Soho House’s Brooklyn location. Characters Julien, Zoya, Audrey, Max, and Aki enjoy a night out filled with drama and hookups that abruptly ends when they receive Gossip Girl’s first social media notification of the season.