“Maxxing” is 2026’s buzzword, and fashion girls know how to take this aesthetic to the absolute limit. OTT trends have been dominating recent runways, turning clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, and even swimwear categories decidedly more dramatic. And no it bag captures this maximalist spirit quite like the extra-large, extra flamboyant Gucci Giglio.

How A Medieval Emblem Inspired Gucci’s Giglio

Launched as part of the label’s Cruise 2026 show, held in May 2025, the roomy arm candy is wildly eye-catching for one major reason: It doubles down on logomania. Not only is the huge surface area covered in the brand’s iconic monogram, but the classic green-and-red stripe features prominently. Apart from these more obvious elements, the bag was also designed to subtly pay homage to one of the house’s signatures: the lily emblem — or “giglio” — which became synonymous with Florence during the medieval era. (Consider this the dawn of Guccimaxxing.)

The result is a curvy silhouette that loosely follows the shape of a fleur-de-lis, with a massive cutout in the middle for your shoulder to wrap through. It’s slouchy and perfectly oversize for toting all the contents of a modern fashion girlie. Need room for a commuter book? A pair of comfy shoes? A water bottle? The list goes on.

Unlike some of the other current it bags, which enjoyed more low-key introductions before they exploded on TikTok and Instagram, the Giglio was loud from Day One. After its runway debut, it starred in a monogram-forward campaign less than a month later, fronted by none other than Emily Ratajkowski.

Courtesy of Gucci

Inside The Ultra-Exclusive Giglio Club

The style set instantly fell for the bag. Gucci ambassador Dakota Johnson and Suki Waterhouse quickly joined the Giglio fan club, proving that it’s the perfect topper for any casual outfit by pairing it with a white T-shirt or jeans, respectively.

Courtesy of Gucci Courtesy of Gucci 1 / 2

Repeat wearers include supermodel Elsa Hosk, who featured the ludicrously capacious bag several times in her Instagram ’fit checks, and Ratajkowski, who’s since been spotted carrying the Giglio in the streets and in another campaign early this year.

Courtesy of Gucci Instagram/hoskelsa 1 / 2

Apart from the OG fashion girls, the Giglio also caught the attention of another A-lister from an entirely different industry. WNBA athlete Angel Reese became one of the bag’s early advocates when she carried the canvas tote for a tunnel walk shortly after its initial runway debut.

Courtesy of Gucci

Secure The Bag

Unlike the brand’s other pricier offerings, the Giglio’s price ranges from $1,850 for a small classic canvas model to $2,950 for the large version in suede. Considering the sheer amount of fabric real estate, the investment delivers significantly more bang for your buck.

Since its launch, the slouchy staple has been reimagined in other covetable materials, including denim, leather, a shiny varnished fabric, and even an iteration covered in a floral print. For a bit of organizational help, it comes with a detachable pouch that can double as a quick wristlet, so you can avoid combing through a spacious interior for teeny-tiny items. If there was ever a sign to finally surrender to logomania, this is it.