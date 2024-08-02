If the Olympics awarded gold medals for slaying, Zendaya would be the (style) sport’s most decorated athlete. She practically tops every best-dressed list at any event she attends, whether that’s the Met Gala or an awards show; and on press circuits, she consistently makes headlines for her unparalleled method dressing skills.

Even when she’s off-duty, she still manages to wow. Case in point: her recent low-key balletcore look that proved, once and for all, that she’s the GOAT in fashion.

Zendaya’s Balletcore Look

After attending Louis Vuitton’s pre-opening ceremony party in an embellished black dress and (literally) dressing as the Olympic rings, Zendaya switched gears in a look that was decidedly unrelated to the sporting event. That said, it was still a winner.

On Wednesday, July 31, the Euphoria star wore a simple crop tank with a halter neck, sans bra. She paired the white basic piece with a skirt that looked straight out of the early aughts. The flowy midi was a two-toned confection in shades of olive green. It featured chunky stripes and asymmetrical ruching that added dimension to the piece.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While the skirt’s label isn’t currently known, Zendaya is a big fan of borrowing from designers’ archives. So it’s likely that this, too, is a relic from the chaotic style era.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her $$$ Accessories

As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Zendaya stayed true to her endorsements and carried a shoulder bag. Her monogrammed choice, the Diane, retails for a cool $2,420.

She matched her footwear to her top for a streamlined touch and leaned into balletcore with her Mary Jane flats. The ivory pair is from cult-favorite The Row and retails for $990.

Her Paris Looks Were A Hit

On July 25, Zendaya attended the pre-games fête thrown by Louis Vuitton. Naturally, she rocked the brand from head to toe in a beaded LBD and a silver Petit Malle bag.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two days later, she showed her sportsmanship in a white romper that incorporated the Olympic rings. The games-inspired look was a vintage piece from Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s Spring/Summer 2008 collection (aptly named “Sportacus”). She paired the cozy one-piece with On’s Cloudboom Strike LS sneaker.

She’s fashion’s Olympian.