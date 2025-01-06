Everyone feels a little more motivated come January. With the new year energy in the air, it’s an inspiring time to set resolutions and think about everything you’d like to do and change in the months ahead.

Many people vow to drink more water, practice more yoga, or read more books — all things that promise to make you feel amazing and accomplished. Others like to drop bad habits or switch up their daily routine. It’s an exciting time to set goals and make changes, but it’s also common to lose steam as the month goes on. While many people will fully give up on the “new year, new me” mentality by Jan. 15, certain zodiac signs will stick to their goals all year.

When you think about the personality traits associated with each sign, it makes sense that a few members of the zodiac would be better at sticking to their New Year’s resolutions than others. Some signs love what it feels like to start fresh. For others, their determination is practically written in the stars.

Instead of forgetting about their resolutions a few days into the new year, their drive only seems to gain steam as the month goes on — especially as they see positive results. Keep reading below for the top three zodiac signs who always seem to thrive in the new year.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

It goes without saying that Virgo — aka the most organized member of the zodiac — would take their New Year’s resolution seriously. This earth sign is a hardworking perfectionist, and it makes it easy for them to stick with any plan they set in place.

Virgo is ruled by Mercury, which governs communication, information, and all the nitty, gritty details needed to make a goal come to life. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by the changes they want to make, they experience genuine joy as they map out their daily routine and follow it to a T.

A Virgo can see the bigger picture for their long-term goals, which is another reason why they rarely feel bored, tired, or frustrated enough to give up. While other signs might bail at the first inconvenience, a Virgo has the drive to keep pushing forward until they see results. It’s why they’re the queens of waking up early and committing to weekly Pilates classes.

As a health-focused sign, Virgos also live for all the wellness-related trends that pop up this time of year. They get so much inspo from all the people who are stretching in the morning or practicing meditation — and they can’t wait to make it a permanent part of their lifestyle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios are built for transformation. As a sign double-ruled by Pluto, the planet of rebirth, and Mars, the planet of action, they naturally have what it takes to stick to their resolutions. (Plural, because you know they aren’t setting just one.)

This sign is always looking for an excuse to cut ties with old habits and unhealthy ways of thinking, so they love to use the new year as a time to check in, reassess, and release. They are always ready and willing to leave the old version of themselves behind.

They also have the type of personality that prevents them from giving up when the going gets tough. Whether they’ve decided to wake up at 5 a.m., go for walks every day, or read a book a week, their ruling planets are there to back them up — as well as their intense water sign energy. While other signs might forget their resolutions by mid-January, people with Scorpio placements can keep going strong for months. They have a strong sense of loyalty to others and to themselves.

This sign also doesn’t need to be wowed by major revelations or huge changes to stick to a resolution. As a highly intuitive sign, they can see and appreciate the small shifts that start to happen — and it’s what inspires them to keep going.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

The new year is Capricorn’s time to shine. With Jan. 1 and their birthday all falling within the same 30-day period, it’s only natural that they’d want to reflect on their daily routine, take stock of their goals, and look for ways to overhaul their life.

People with Capricorn in their birth chart often create multiple categories for their resolutions. They’ll make goals for their health and wellness, career and money, and personal improvement — and some might even plug all the data into a spreadsheet for an extra dose of organization.

As a sign ruled by Saturn, the serious planet associated with responsibility and long-term planning, the Capricorns of the world are currently keeping track of their resolutions — and enjoying every minute of it. While other zodiac signs will start to fall off the bandwagon by mid-January, that’s when Capricorns are just getting started.

By that time they’ll have already seamlessly implemented their new habits into their routine, often to the point they don’t even need to think about them anymore. Add in the fact they’re a practical earth sign who appreciates patience and stability, and you just know they have what it takes to stick to their New Year’s resolutions long-term.