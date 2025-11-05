While other people are slowing down for the holidays, Sydney Sweeney is busier than ever. Her calendar has been lined with sporting events (see: the NASCAR Cup Championship and the 2025 World Series), red carpet appearances, and an unrelenting press tour for Christy, her upcoming biopic in which she plays pro boxer Christy Martin. And yet, somehow, the actor still managed to squeeze in posing for a magazine cover.

Sydney’s Risqué Cover Shoot

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Euphoria star graced the cover of GQ’s 2025 Men of the Year issue. As expected, Sweeney peppered her cover look with her spicy sensibilities. Photographed by Tyrell Hampton, Sweeney lounged on a pool chair, perfectly embodying the vacay ethos. She wore a vintage white crewneck T-shirt with blue sleeves and a neckband and tucked it to the side to give it a midriff-baring crop cut.

To match the poolside vibe, Sweeney wore the quintessential uniform: swim briefs. Ever the fashion girl, hers was a minimalist black pair with white piping from Miu Miu, one of her go-to brands. She completed the look with vintage-inspired yellow-tinted sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage, which gave a whiff of her White Lotus character, Olivia Mossbacher.

Queen Of The No-Pants ‘Fit

That same day, Sweeney was spotted in New York in nothing but a leather jacket with a fuzzy camel-hued collar. Ditching pants, she reached for sheer tights and knee-high boots instead. She further accessorized with a Burberry Bridle Bag and cat-eye sunglasses.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Hours prior, the Anyone But You star wore a similar outfit combination when she paired a khaki belted mini trench from Sportmax with beige boots, no hosiery this time. She completed her look with brown-tinted sunglasses and a chocolatey Miu Miu bag.