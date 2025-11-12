If I could trade vacation wardrobes with anyone, it would be Hailey Bieber. The model has one of the most enviable selections of swimsuits, which she showcases on island excursions (e.g., her recent beach trip to celebrate BFF Kendall Jenner’s birthday) and when she stars in Rhode campaigns. Her collection includes leopard prints, fuzzy sets, and bikini tops crafted from actual seashells, reminiscent of Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Bieber even commissioned Pucci for a custom swimsuit to match her skincare drop, NBD. Her latest swim look, however, made larger waves than usual, likely because of where she wore it: on the cover of GQ.

Hailey’s Plunging Monokini

Photographed by Tyrell Hampton, the model starred on the glossy’s Men of the Year issue. The multi-cover special also tapped the likes of Oscar Isaac, Stephen Colbert, and Sydney Sweeney, who also posed poolside in a swimsuit. Bieber is, arguably, the man of 2025 (or, at least, one of). Remember when she sold her three-year-old beauty brand for a whopping $1 billion to e.l.f. Beauty early this year? Bieber’s cover, therefore, was practically a shoo-in, and to honor the distinction, she positively served. In the photo, she straddled a diving board with her feet dipping into a pool (more on that later), and wore a black monokini from Saint Laurent.

Her take on the quintessential resort staple, however, oozed spice. The suit was designed by Anthony Vaccarello, and featured a halter neckline with a deep plunge. It was also practically backless; the gap from her halter was so wide, it flaunted sideboob and dipped to her lower back.

The suit was even more risqué in the back, as shown by Bieber when she turned around in a video shared by GQ and showed off the ultra-cheeky cut.

Her Unexpected Accessory

Most pool-goers wear rubber flip-flops, slides, or go barefoot when they take a dip. Why get anything else wet? Bieber, however, isn’t most people.

Instead of wearing something easy to walk in, or even water-repellent, she opted for heels. Also from Saint Laurent, the pair featured purple lace-up straps with black soles. (Style plebeians also wouldn’t dare dip their designer wares into chlorine-laced waters. This was a totally gutsy move.)