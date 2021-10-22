Hailey Bieber is a bonafide fashion and beauty icon who’s always leading the charge with the latest trends. This summer, the model showed off countless playful, ’90s inspired styles, from high pigtails to braided tendrils. Now, in a seasonally appropriate move, Bieber’s brown hair transformation is here to ring in the colder months.

Yesterday, Bieber took to Instagram to show off her new chocolate brown locks, which is a color that closely resembles her natural shade. The hue is the perfect mix of rich and cool undertones, and it compliments her light brown eyes and darker brown eyebrows. The dye job, which Bieber debuted in a selfie, marks a far cry from the Barbie-blonde tones she typically wears. That said, she isn’t completely devoid of blonde: Bieber’s brunette still has hints of the lighter balayage she wore throughout the summer months.

While celebrity hair colorist Cassondra Kaeding is usually responsible for Bieber’s brilliant hues — including the “smokey blonde” she rocked a few weeks ago — hairstylist Bryce Scarlett was the mastermind behind the chocolate brown change-up. He shared several shots of Bieber’s new look on his Instagram stories.

The style may seem like a dramatic departure from Bieber’s usual hair color, but she’s actually been teasing this change for quite some time. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed will show that the model has actually been slowly transitioning to a darker hue. Her roots have gotten darker over the last few weeks, and the model even sported a darker-than-usual blonde at the 2021 Met Gala.

Though Bieber is usually a light blonde, she’s definitely revealed dramatic color changes in the past. Case in point? Her cotton candy-pink dye job from the 2018 Met Gala (which was actually the second time she went pink). She also wore a dark brunette in 2015. With her new soft brown and natural highlights, however, Bieber’s making a strong case for going darker as winter approaches.