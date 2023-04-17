Before Coachella 2023 even started, Hailey Bieber was already making headlines for her desert style. Prior to the festival, the Rhode Beauty founder polished her nails in a shocking shade of glow-in-the-dark neon green. And now that weekend one has wrapped, we’ve finally got photos of her full concert ‘fit.

The model is the queen of casual ‘fits from gorpcore to dadcore and Bieber kept that same vibe at the California fest. The core of Bieber’s ensemble was pretty basic: a white, cropped tank and low-slung, baggy jeans. But it was Bieber’s masterful accessorizing (with the help of stylist Dani Michelle) that really brought the look into fashion girlie territory.

During the day, she cinched her pants with a Streets Ahead belt, later swapping it for a baseball cap at night. She added touches of subtle glimmer her usual go-tos, including gold studs, layered gold chains, a black handbag by Aupen, and black leather shoes.

But it was the barely-there body chain that made the ensemble sparkle (quite literally). Bieber wore the daintiest gold design by Jacquie Aiche, encrusted with 38 diamonds and worth $16k. Bieber has really been leaning into the belly-hugging accessory lately, donning another gold diamond bra harness worth $10,750 in her latest Rhode Beauty campaign.

Minimal, yet so cool.