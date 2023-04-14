Celebrity Beauty
Hailey Bieber Just Got Neon Green Nails That Glow In The Dark For Coachella
Her mani has chrome details, too.
When it comes to Hailey Bieber’s signature nails, she seldom strays from the norm. In other words? The Rhode founder is almost *always* spotted with some neutral glazed donut tips or a minimal high-shine sheer pink “lip gloss” manicure.
Though as the days have gotten longer and the sun has been a whole lot brighter — she’s dipped her toes (or fingernails, rather) into some colorful trends that are undoubtedly the move for the summer months to come. Case in point: Bieber most recently wore a solar yellow chrome manicure on a beachside vacation (which personally, I’m obsessed with and will be copying immediately). Yet her latest mani moment just in time for Coachella weekend is a serious departure from her signature go-tos. And that’s an understatement.
Say hello to Hailey Bieber’s neon green era. And as if that weren’t enough, her tips have a very on-trend, Y2K-esque vibe with some 3D chrome design in a soft gold hue (that perfectly matches her wedding band).
Though her followers have yet to see what ‘fits she has in store for the weekend of live music ahead — it’s clear that her nails are meant to take centerstage. And even when the sun goes down, her manicure glows in the dark.
ICYMI: Green nails are having their main character moment RN. And similar to Bieber’s minimalist to major maximalist nail art journey — Kim Kardashian recently stepped out in a similar neon green polish hue, with some seriously unexpected XXL stiletto tips. While Kardashian stans know the mogul is forever a short, neutral nail girlie, the Skims founder did let the world in on her little secret: Her newly ultra-long tips are actually *press-ons.* And spoiler, press-on nails may just be the key to your healthiest nails yet.