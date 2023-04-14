When it comes to Hailey Bieber’s signature nails, she seldom strays from the norm. In other words? The Rhode founder is almost *always* spotted with some neutral glazed donut tips or a minimal high-shine sheer pink “lip gloss” manicure.

Though as the days have gotten longer and the sun has been a whole lot brighter — she’s dipped her toes (or fingernails, rather) into some colorful trends that are undoubtedly the move for the summer months to come. Case in point: Bieber most recently wore a solar yellow chrome manicure on a beachside vacation (which personally, I’m obsessed with and will be copying immediately). Yet her latest mani moment just in time for Coachella weekend is a serious departure from her signature go-tos. And that’s an understatement.

Say hello to Hailey Bieber’s neon green era. And as if that weren’t enough, her tips have a very on-trend, Y2K-esque vibe with some 3D chrome design in a soft gold hue (that perfectly matches her wedding band).

Though her followers have yet to see what ‘fits she has in store for the weekend of live music ahead — it’s clear that her nails are meant to take centerstage. And even when the sun goes down, her manicure glows in the dark.

ICYMI: Green nails are having their main character moment RN. And similar to Bieber’s minimalist to major maximalist nail art journey — Kim Kardashian recently stepped out in a similar neon green polish hue, with some seriously unexpected XXL stiletto tips. While Kardashian stans know the mogul is forever a short, neutral nail girlie, the Skims founder did let the world in on her little secret: Her newly ultra-long tips are actually *press-ons.* And spoiler, press-on nails may just be the key to your healthiest nails yet.