The Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Way To Wear A Face Mask

Want to stop the spread of coronavirus? Wear a face mask. And, if your every look includes a mask, you might as well coordinate it to your outfit, right? At least, that’s what Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber thought when they emerged together in Malibu for a dinner date at Nobu on Sunday night.

For the outing, Kendall Jenner chose a black crop top and grey mini skirt, accessorized with a pair of heeled flip flops and a black face mask (to match her top). Bieber chose the opposite hue, clad in a white long-sleeved crop top and matching ankle-length skirt, also choosing a coordinated mask in the same neutral tone. In her hand was a bright green Bottega Veneta bag and on her feet, she slipped into a pair of clear PVC heels.

Jenner and Bieber are not the first celebs to coordinate their masks to their looks. Lizzo previously even matched her mask to her bikini print, taking the trend to a whole new level.

At the Etro runway show, Italian singer Gaia also matched her printed mask to her look, opting for a face covering designed by the fashion house. Gaia's style choice will probably inspire countless street style stars once Fashion Weeks kick back up: you'll be sure to see plenty of designer and even logo face masks outside the corresponding runway shows.

In the meantime, shop a selection of cloth face masks with proceeds that support coronavirus relief efforts, here.