Hailey Bieber is always making me question my life choices (complimentary). When she’s not trying to convince me, a longtime matte makeup devotee, to try the dewy, glazed donut beauty look, she’s causing an existential crisis about how I spend my free time. And it’s all because she wore an itty-bitty bikini so stylish, I’m dying to recreate the look at the beach.

Hailey’s Leopard Print Bikini

On Monday, the model shared a photo dump on Instagram. Captioned “crumbs + bits,” it included a pic of her dog, tidbits of her skincare routine, and a slew of ’fit pic selfies. The one that caught my eye the most was her teeny string bikini that was so anti-quiet luxury.

The Rhode founder has always loved a maximalist bikini. Thus far, she’s worn a fuzzy set, a bra made out of seashells, and most recently, a set covered in a tiger’s stripes. Her latest, however, paid homage to a different predator altogether: the mighty leopard. The feline’s dots have been gaining popularity over the last year, thanks in no small part to TikTok’s “mob wife aesthetic.”

The animal print, so ubiquitous it’s practically a neutral, has finally infiltrated swimsuits and Bieber’s set is proof. She wore a teeny triangle bra top, a classic silhouette, and paired it with a stringy bottom which she hiked up to her waist for a high-cut effect.

Her Sleek ’90s Look

Elsewhere in her photo dump, the Rhode beauty mogul channeled a ’90s supermodel with her wardrobe choices. She wore an inky mock neck top that hit mid-navel and paired it with a high-waist pencil skirt that featured two belts looped around the waist and a hemline that slid above the knee. Going monochromatic, she paired the look with sunglasses, a roomy clutch tucked under her arm, and the ultimate accessory: a cup of iced coffee.

Bieber went the more casual route in another pic in a white, low-cut tank top paired with a backward baseball cap.

She’s the queen of the stylish photo dump.